Air Traffic Control Training Simulator Market is set to Grow $1,926 Million by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain’ has launched a new report Air Traffic Control Training Simulator Market Report 2030 : Forecasts by Provider Type Submarket (Training Services, Equipment), by Sector (Civil, Military), Covering Technologies (Voice Recognition and Synthesis, Intelligent Tutoring and Instructor Support, Web-based instruction, Site-Specific Training, Skill-based Scenarios, Artificial Intelligence based Simulators, Concurrent Radar and Radar Associated Training)

How the air traffic control training simulator market report helps you

The Air Traffic Control Training Simulator Market Report evaluates current amount of expenditure on air traffic control simulation and training at a global level. The demand for air traffic controllers by national governments is increasing at a substantial rate. In addition, the major air traffic control training simulator contracts will have a major effect on the size of the United States, Chinese, and Indian markets. India and China will consistently expand the size of their air traffic control workforce across the next decade.

The Visiongain report analyst commented

“National governments ever greater demands for increased air traffic control simulation and training services for training the air traffic controllers and alter the air traffic control training simulator market in the next decade. Growing demand for air traffic controllers, increased air passenger traffic, surging number of aircraft orders and deliveries, rise in military aircraft fleet size and upgradation of air traffic control systems are some of the key factors which will positively impact the market. The air traffic control training simulator market will grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.”

Leading companies featured in the report include Adacel Technologies Limited, Airways, Indra Sistemas, SAIC, UFA Inc, BAE Systems, Deutsche Flugsicherung, MicroNav, NATS, Raytheon Company, SiATM, ST Electronics, Prescient, Saerco, Platinum Aerospace International Inc., Air Traffic Solutions, Digital Projection, EIZO Corporation, Edda Systems AS, Tern Systems, Advanced Simulation Technology Inc. and NTT Data Corporation.

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

