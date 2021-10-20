Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at October 29, 2021.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 29, 2021 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.69 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.14 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05417
|Record Date:
|October 29, 2021
|Payable Date:
|November 10, 2021
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com