Industry IoT Consortium Announces Valuable-Asset Tracking for Healthcare Networks

Boston, MA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) announced the Valuable-Asset Tracking (VAT) for Healthcare Networks. The test drive combines tamper-proof hardware and blockchain software to create a trusted and transparent asset tracking solution for valuable assets within a medical facility or among entities of a healthcare network. Initiated by IoTeX, an IIC member since 2018, the VAT Test Drive aims to facilitate collaboration among supply chain stakeholders, improve supply-chain efficiency and user experience, and achieve substantial cost savings.

A lack of transparency, integrity, and availability of supply chain data has restricted operational efficiency and prevented collaboration among stakeholders,” said Howard Kradjel, Vice President, Industry Programs, IIC. “The Valuable-Asset Tracking for Healthcare Networks test drive addresses these industry-wide challenges. It creates a trusted system to track assets in a facility and provide visibility to the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to consumer in the supply chain.”

"The test drive combines tamper-proof hardware and software and creates trust among stakeholders in supply chain applications,” said Xinxin Fan, Founding Member and Head of Cryptography, IoTeX, and Co-Chair of the IIC Distributed Ledger Task Group. “The test drive shows how healthcare organizations can improve supply chain efficiency and user experience, and save a substantial amount of money.”

IIC test drives are short-term, rapid-engagement pilots for technology users to employ and adopt IIoT technologies. The IIC Test Drive program fosters collaboration with partners to address leading-edge IIoT use cases in 3-6-month projects based upon technology end users' real problems.

The learnings from the solution, which ensures end-to-end trust and transparency across multi-tiered healthcare supply chains, can be applied to other business fields. You can find more information on the Valuable-Asset Tracking for Healthcare Networks here on the IIC website.

