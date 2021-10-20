Q-Centrix Launches Institute to Solve Unabating Demand for High-Quality, Curated Clinical Data

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Centrix®, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, today announced the rollout of their formal, large-scale training program, Q-Centrix Institute (QCI).



Created in response to the growing need for clinical data amid projected skill shortages, QCI was designed to train clinicians how to expertly abstract clinical data and meet Q-Centrix’s high quality and productivity standards. The concept was inspired by Q-Centrix’s effective data integrity program that uses a combination of machine learning, within their technology platform Q-Apps®, to create workflows that augment a clinician’s performance.

“As stewards of the clinical data management industry, this is as much for the broader health care industry as it is for us,” said Milton Silva-Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Q-Centrix. “Our processes ensure a 97% element match rate and, according to ten years of data, our Q-Apps workflow enables our clinicians to be 50% more productive than their peers. We saw an opportunity to expand our ability to improve patient care by creating an elite training program for candidates with diverse clinical backgrounds.”

More than 50 clinical experts on the Q-Centrix team lead courses across all service lines from cardiology to oncology. Additionally, each new team member gains instant access to the proprietary workflow and efficiency software within Q-Apps. After completion of the program, participants test for certifications to obtain credentials like the Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR) credentials in oncology. The first class of the official program began in September 2021 and new cohorts are scheduled to begin bi-weekly throughout 2022.

“Over the last decade, Q-Centrix has hired the best clinical data abstraction experts in the country,” explains Alissa Luck, Chief People Officer of Q-Centrix. “We’ve successfully piloted multiple programs developing clinically-skilled individuals to abstract key case types over the past year, reaffirming our confidence in our expertise and technology to develop outstanding clinical data abstraction experts.”

Upon the initial announcement of the QCI program, Q-Centrix received a strong response with more than 500 applicants, largely referrals from existing employees—a testament to this community’s desire to impact the clinical data management market within the positive work environment at Q-Centrix. The company’s purpose-driven and growth-oriented culture earned them recognition as a Great Place to Work, with 87% of Q-Centrix employees agreeing.

Q-Centrix aims to improve the quality of patient care in the U.S. using its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps, the industry’s largest team of clinical data experts and its information and analytics assets. Processing in excess of 3 million clinical data transactions annually, Q-Centrix partners with thousands of health care providers offering enterprise clinical data solutions, including data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and consulting solutions.

About Q-Centrix:

Q-Centrix believes there is nothing more valuable than clinical data—it is critical in delivering safe, consistent, quality health care for all. Providing the industry’s first Enterprise Clinical Data Management (eCDM™) platform, Q-Centrix utilizes its market-leading software, the largest and broadest team of clinical data experts, analytics and reporting data structure, and the best practices from more than its 1,200 hospital partners to curate meaningful, high-fidelity, complete, and secure clinical data. Its solutions address a variety of clinical data needs, including regulatory, cardiovascular, oncology, trauma, real-world data and more.