WoodWorks Releases U.S. Mass Timber Construction Manual

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the release today of its U.S. Mass Timber Construction Manual, WoodWorks - Wood Products Council says it is filling an information gap and addressing a recurring issue in the market. With so many developers and design teams pursuing mass timber, there is a need for practical training and education to help general contractors (GCs) successfully bid and complete projects. The manual is intended to give contractors and installers a framework for the planning, procurement, and management of these projects, and to provide a bridge from their experience with other systems. It will be an integral part of the WoodWorks Construction Management Program as well as partner programs with construction workforce training centers and university construction management departments across the U.S.

"We provide technical support to developers and design/construction teams directly, at no cost to them, so we experience firsthand how many people are pursuing mass timber projects—and the reasons why," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks President and CEO. "Sustainability. Carbon benefits. Market differentiation. A means to incentivize forest thinning and reduce wildfire risk. Rural jobs. Advancements to the building code that enable mass timber buildings up to 18 stories. These are all strong motivators, and the list goes on. The U.S. Mass Timber Construction Manual provides the kind of practical information that was missing in the marketplace and is needed to help more of these projects become a reality."

The mass timber family of products includes cross-laminated timber (CLT), nail-laminated timber (NLT), dowel-laminated timber (DLT), and glue-laminated timber (glulam or GLT). While intended primarily for GCs and installers, the U.S. Mass Timber Construction Manual is a resource for anyone interested in the construction of buildings using these materials. Mass timber draws installation techniques from other construction types, so people with concrete, precast, tilt-up, and structural steel experience can readily adapt to a mass timber system. However, understanding how mass timber differs from other building systems is key to cost effectiveness. The manual includes information on the entire construction process, from preconstruction through fabrication, moisture control, installation, close-out, and turnover.

WoodWorks' Mass Timber Construction Management Program includes two distinct elements:

WoodWorks funding partners include the Softwood Lumber Board, USDA Forest Service, and Forestry Innovation Investment. The U.S. Mass Timber Construction Manual was developed with primary funding from the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Rural Communities, in collaboration with WoodWorks' mass timber manufacturing partners in the U.S. and Canada.

WoodWorks held the first CLT symposium in the U.S. in 2013 and, since then, has helped hundreds of project teams realize successful mass timber buildings. It is also a leading provider of education and resources related to wood buildings, including the Mass Timber Design Manual developed in partnership with Think Wood. Last year, WoodWorks also launched a new online platform, the WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN), which includes a map of mass timber projects built or under construction and information on their project teams.

