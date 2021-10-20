[solidcore] Opens First Studio in New Jersey City

Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore], the boutique fitness brand, has announced the opening of their first studio in Jersey City, New Jersey, on December 17th, 2021 as part of their nationwide expansion plan. The new studio is part of the company’s larger goal to break ground on 20+ studios by early 2022.

Founded in Washington, D.C. in 2013, [solidcore] has opened over 75 studios in fewer than eight years across 22 different states. “We’ve cultivated a great community on the East Coast and particularly in New York with our 10 studios across the city, so we are excited to expand to bring our workout across the Hudson into Jersey City,” said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore]. “Especially as many people continue to work from home, we’re thrilled to bring our studio to clients - old and new - who only would have had access to our workout on their commute into town. It’s a great opportunity to welcome new people to our community, and of course - make Jersey strong!”

Located in the beautiful Jersey Waterfront, the studio boasts 15 machines across 3,316 square feet. The Jersey City studio will follow all local COVID-19 rules and regulations - a full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.

[solidcore] has gained notoriety by differentiating itself from other Pilates-based studios. From motivating and experienced coaches who welcome you when you come through the door, to a dimly lit room with energizing music to help clients get into the workout, the [solidcore] workout is effective, efficient, and addicting.

[solidcore] utilizes its signature machine and method to create an intense, immersive workout experience. Whether serving as a person’s primary workout or as an added supplement to their regular routine, [solidcore] is designed to make clients stronger, leaner, and more resilient.

For updates on the new location and more information on [solidcore], visit their website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more details. If interested in becoming a coach or part of the [solidcore] studio team, please visit our career portal.

For media inquiries, please contact madison@blndpr.com.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co.

###