Segway-Ninebot Launches Mecha Kit

Los Angeles, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, launched a high-tech recreational product called Mecha Kit. The new addition to the Segway-Ninebot family comes packed with fun new features that allow users to make the most out of their compatible self-balancing scooters. The new Mecha Kit helps thrill-seekers transform almost any short-distance vehicle into an electric Mecha. Inspired by the anime genre, the new Mecha Kit allows Segway users to experience double the fun with games that include drifting and shooting water bullets.

When paired with a compatible Segway-Ninebot S Model, the Mecha Kit allows users to fully experience the fun of mobility by going forward, turning around, taking aim, and hitting targets with water bullets. The sophisticated Segway-Ninebot app can be used as a smart remote control too. Enthusiasts can fully direct the vehicles and engage in exciting battles while firing water bullets while in place, strafing or blazing by a target. Some of the other features include;

Cool Lighting Effects

RGB ambient lights allow a personalized riding experience. Users can customize the under-body lighting and easily adjust the front-shooting laser light that illuminates the road and predicts bullet trajectory.

Intelligent Robot System

The built-in sound system vocally assists new players in getting started quickly and enables Bluetooth music playback.

High-Strength Steel Frame

All-around Collision Avoidance. The high-strength steel frame provides comprehensive protection for the vehicle body to prevent deformation. The payload is up to 220 lbs (100 kg).

Human-Body Sensor in Joystick

For guaranteed safety, the outer side of the joystick is equipped with a sensor, which can activate the vehicle when it is triggered by gripping the sensing area. If the joystick is accidentally touched while getting on or off the car, it will not cause the vehicle to start or to accidentally launch water bullets.

Evaporating Toy Bullets

There is no need for bullet cleanup because this product is sustainably made. The water bullets naturally evaporate without polluting the environment.

Joystick Control

Double joystick control makes the movement more flexible. Push forward or pull backward the joysticks at the same time to move forward or reverse. Push one joystick and pull the other one to circle clockwise or anticlockwise.

"The arrival of the Mecha Kit is arguably one of the most exciting launches for Segway-Ninebot in 2021. I am full of enthusiasm to see the product finally be available for shipping right on time for the holiday season," said Tom Hebert, VP Sales and Marketing at Segway-Ninebot. "We are thrilled to know this pristine example of a mechanical innovation is now readily available to brighten the day of families from all over the world. The new Mecha Kit makes bonding more exciting than ever – family members and friends can play and laugh together, and chase each other shooting water bullets."

The Mecha Kit is yet another statement by Segway-Ninebot that further strengthens Segway-Ninebot's position as an industry-shaping leader in the world of short-distance transportation. The launch of the Mecha Kit is the second major launch for the Los Angeles-based company this year. Earlier this year, Segway-Ninebot launched their first smart electric bike – Segway-Ninebot eMoped C80.

The new product by Segway-Ninebot is compatible with all models of the S series except the S MAX and S-Plus. The Segway-Ninebot Mecha Kit retails for $599.99 and is available on Amazon, and Segway's official online store. More info is available on https://www.segway.com/ninebot-mecha-kit/.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise leading the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, and quickly became the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is a Beijing-based intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator that originated in 2012 and focuses on integrating R&D, production, sales, and service. Segway and Ninebot merged in 2015 and formed Segway-Ninebot. At present, the company’s businesses are operating worldwide, with its most significant subsidiaries being in Los Angeles, Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin. Segway-Ninebot products are offered in more than 80 countries.

