Nuvei Secures Approval for Processing Sports Betting and iGaming Payments in Connecticut

MONTREAL and HARTFORD, Connecticut, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has been granted an online gaming service provider vendor registration in Connecticut. The registration was approved by the Connecticut Board of Consumer Protection and allows Nuvei to support sports betting and iGaming operators within the state.

Online sports betting was legalized in Connecticut in May 2021. Since the law’s passage, operators in the state have been preparing to debut their sports betting and iGaming capabilities, with the first legal online sportsbooks going live as of October 19. Nuvei stands as a proven solution provider to assist these operators with industry expertise and payment processing technology that includes a revenue optimization suite, streamlined pay-ins through a variety of payment methods including cards, ACH and alternative payments, net deposits, real-time fraud detection, risk management, and instant payouts.

Nuvei continues to expand its footprint as the payment provider of choice for regulated online sports betting across the U.S., with high-profile partnerships including 888 and SI Sportsbook, Carousel Group, Triplebet/Matchbet, PrizePicks, and BetMGM.

