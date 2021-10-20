Corcoran Global Living Expands into Central Ohio

Columbus, OH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages of the United States by multiple national real estate trade groups, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, is excited to announce its expansion into Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas in Central Ohio.

“Our organization is founded upon making a difference in the communities we call home,” said Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living, who has deep relationships in Ohio. “Corcoran Global Living holds the keys to delivering a real estate experience beyond compare for residents and real estate sales associates across Central Ohio.” As an alumni member of The Ohio State University, past Broker of the Year of The Columbus REALTORS® Association, past Sales Manager of the Year of The Central Ohio Builders Association, and past President of HER Realtors of Ohio, Mahon is a venerable presence in the real estate industry.

Population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Columbus was one of only 14 cities nationwide – and the only one located in the Midwest – to add more than 100,000 residents in the last decade, according to a recent article published by WBNS. Franklin, Delaware, Union, Licking, Fairfield, Madison, and Pickaway counties comprise the Columbus MSA, which represent a vast array of diverse lifestyles.

With its entry into the region, Corcoran Global Living is going “all in” with investments and support to immediately establish several office locations serving consumers throughout Central Ohio. Known for attracting the top independent brokerages, teams, and sales associates within the market areas it services, Corcoran Global Living was founded in February 2020, and now represents more than 2,400 sales associates accounting for more than $8.5 billion in accumulated sales volume. The brokerage was recognized in The RealTrends 500 as the #28 highest sales volume brokerage in the U.S. for 2020.

“I could not be more excited to be a member of the Corcoran Global Living family”, stated Matthew Watercutter, District Vice President and Broker of Record for the state of Ohio. “The opportunities for clients and associates are unlike any brokerage in the marketplace. The company’s culture, technology, and cutting-edge marketing deliver an elevated experience that will quickly propel our organization to become a trusted and well-known market leader of Central Ohio.”

“Together we make a difference, and together we are Corcoran Global Living,” said Mahon. “Local relationships drive our success across the communities in which we live, and our belief of investing in people enables us to unite the top sales professionals across Central Ohio in making a positive difference in peoples lives. With a reputation for community development and job creation, we anticipate adding over 500 new positions serving Central Ohio in our first full year of operation in the state.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with 66 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with more than 2,400 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $8.5 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

