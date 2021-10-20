Emerging Trends: Dermacosmetics Market to Experience Substantial Growth Due to Rising Demand for Skin Care Products across the Globe – Exclusive Report [348 Pages] By Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global dermacosmetics market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $76,839.5 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2027. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global dermacosmetics market is the surging advancements in the dermacosmetics owing to the rising demand for personal care products among consumers worldwide. Moreover, the integration of nanotechnology in the making of personal care products is projected to open doors to profitable opportunities for the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, possibilities of complications and side effects after using dermacosmetics is expected to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global dermacosmetics market. The pandemic has greatly curbed the demand for dermacosmetics, which is hampering the market growth. However, market players are working on novel strategies to regain the market position and drive sales after the relaxation of the pandemic.

The report segments the global dermacosmetics market into product, treatment, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Skin Care Sub-Segment to Hold a Dominating Position

The skin care sub-segment of the product segment is anticipated to hold a leading position in the market during the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising use of skin care products owing to the growing cases of skin diseases caused because of excessive pollution and changes in lifestyle.

Skin Sub-Segment to Hold a Leading Market Share

The skin sub-segment of the treatment segment generated a revenue of $30,685.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to hold a foremost position in the market during the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising use of skin care products owing to the growing usage of skin-based dermacosmetics by consumers for resolving skin issues, such as aging.

Pharmacy & Retail Stores Sub-Segment to Contribute the Market Growth

The pharmacy & retail stores sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is anticipated to observe significant growth during the forecast period. This is chiefly because retail stores enrich the image of the products via marketing and promotions worldwide.

Clinics, Medical Spas & Salon Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Market Position

The clinics, medical spas & salon sub-segment of the end user segment is anticipated to grab a foremost position in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly owing to the growing demand for dermacosmetics products from clinics and salons worldwide.

Asia-Pacific Market to Observe Steady Growth

The report analyzes the global dermacosmetics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth in forecast period. The growth of this region market is primarily due to the growing occurrence of skin diseases and rising expenditures by people on skin treatments in this region.

Major Key Market Players

The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global dermacosmetics industry including -

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in February 2019, PURITO, a South Korean cosmetics brand, introduced PURITO Centella Green range, a vegan-friendly line of dermacosmetics products.

