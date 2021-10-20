VidMob Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Scott Hannan

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced that Scott Hannan is joining the company’s leadership team as SVP Corporate Development and Partnerships. At VidMob, Scott will be responsible for building out the partnerships ecosystem globally and driving growth through strategic acquisitions.



Scott brings a combination of entrepreneurial success and executive leadership experience at both startups and leading social platforms like Facebook and Pinterest. Scott has been an advisor to VidMob since 2018, and has contributed to a number of strategic initiatives across partnerships, marketing and product.

“As a partner and then as a strategic advisor, I have been continually impressed by the speed at which VidMob innovates solutions for the advertising industry's most pressing challenges, creative measurement and performance,” says Scott Hannan. He continues, “Creative is the leading driver of marketing effectiveness and VidMob is the enabling technology platform for brands, agencies and media platforms to understand the connection between creative and business outcomes. VidMob is moving this industry into a new era and I’m thrilled to be along for the ride.”

Scott has over 20 years of marketing, partnerships and business development experience in and around emerging technology platforms. Scott joins VidMob from leading meditation app Waking Up where, as COO, he was responsible for operations, marketing and growth. Previously, Scott led Global Product Marketing at Pinterest where he was recruited pre-IPO to articulate value across the advertising business, creators and consumer products. Prior to Pinterest, Scott spent 7 years as the Director, Americas at Facebook focused on growing advertising revenue and product adoption via platform partnerships. Scott arrived at Facebook via the acquisition of Rel8tion, a wireless advertising company he co-founded to better serve local advertisers. Scott has authored a patent related to a key location-based advertising technique and is a trusted advisor to a number of other disruptive technology start-ups.

“We have worked with Scott in many capacities, originally as a partner to Scott’s team at Facebook and, over time, as an incredibly valuable strategic advisor,” said Jason Donnell, COO and co-founder of VidMob. “VidMob is a values-first company, and Scott’s stellar reputation in this business is both well-deserved and a perfect fit for the critical work that he will be tasked with to help VidMob steadily progress towards becoming the operating system for intelligent creativity.”

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

