Alberta Central Announces Second Annual Big Future Innovation Grant to Support Small Businesses

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Central, the central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for Alberta’s credit unions, is excited to announce the launch of the second Big Future Innovation Grant, which provides an opportunity for Alberta-based small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for funding to put towards their business’ financial future.



Applications are open from October 14 to November 4, 2021 (or until the first 100 applications). To be considered for one of two $25,000 grants, applicants must showcase how their business has created innovative solutions and how the funds will aid in continuing innovation.

“Small businesses are a critical part of our communities. Given the struggle many face with the ongoing pandemic, the opportunity to support them is a huge priority for Alberta Central and our member credit unions,” said Ben Chappell, President and CEO of Alberta Central. “The Big Future Innovation Grant was created to celebrate innovative small businesses in our province and support them with their continued growth during this challenging time.”

The first 100 eligible applications received will be reviewed by a panel of professionals from Alberta Central and the Alberta credit union system.

Five applicants will be shortlisted and asked to participate in a 20-minute virtual ‘pitch’ presentation to the judging panel in early December of which includes a winner from last year. The judges will then select the final two recipients who will each be awarded a $25,000 grant, to be deposited into a business account with their local credit union.

For more information about the Alberta Central Big Future Innovation Grant, including eligibility requirements, please visit: https://albertacentral.com/bigfuture/

About Alberta Central

Alberta Central’s purpose is to champion change for Alberta’s credit union system and bring value and expertise to its members. Through innovative products and services, thought leadership, and advocating on priority issues, Alberta Central helps advance the collective voice of the credit union system with key stakeholders including government and works to increase awareness of the credit union difference with the public. Visit: albertacentral.com

Media Inquiries

Alexandra Frison

Alberta Central

alexandra.frison@albertacentral.com

403-585-7729