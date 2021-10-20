Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at October 29, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.95.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792 Record Date: October 29, 2021 Payable Date: November 10, 2021





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividend15.com

info@quadravest.com