eSight Announces Clinical Research Partnership with Ocular Health Centre’s EyeStart Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , today announces a new research and development partnership with the Ocular Health Centre , one of Ontario’s top multi-doctor ophthalmology practices, and the cofounders of medical device incubator, EyeStart, Inc.



The partnership with Dr. Jaspreet Rayat, Dr. Richard Weinstein and Dr. Toby Chan in Kitchener-Waterloo will focus on direct patient feedback in a study that will shape eSight’s future. eSight Chief Technology Officer Charles Lim, Senior Product Manager Khurram Farooq and research scientist Dr. Elena Marenny are leading the project, which will involve a stepwise research study during the developmental process.

“This collaboration with EyeStart Inc. allows eSight to address patients’ needs from day one, while creating technology that is developed with physician and industry expert input,” said eSight Chief Technology Officer Charles Lim. “eSight has always relied on patient feedback for product development, but this allows us to zero in early on the features that will benefit patients most.”

eSight uses a proprietary combination of hardware and software to enhance vision in its clinically validated head-mounted devices. EyeStart Inc. is in the process of screening patients who can benefit from eSight’s technology, used to help thousands of people with low vision worldwide.

"One of our primary goals at EyeStart is to enhance the lives of our patients and the collaboration with eSight fulfills that mission,” said Dr. Jaspreet Rayat. “Their product has increased the quality of life of many around the world and so it was a natural fit for us to join forces to bring the best technology to help our patients’ vision."

“As an early investor in eSight, I closely watched this company grow over the years. There is even more potential for this technology to make an impact for those living with vision loss,” explained Dr. Richard Weinstein. “Through this, and other research, EyeStart is committed to advancing the Canadian MedTech sector and beyond.”

To learn more about eSight’s technology or to join the growing list of distributors and partners, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com.

To learn more about EyeStart, visit www.eyestart.com .

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About EyeStart Inc.

Eyestart Inc is an accelerator for medtech, medical devices, and life sciences projects. We aim to grow start-ups and established companies by enhancing strategic pathways and nurturing synergistic opportunities. For more information, visit EyeStart.com

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for eSight

mdumont@uproarpr.com