M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

| Source: M Split Corp. M Split Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable November 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at October 29, 2021.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details 
  
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:October 29, 2021
Payable Date:November 10, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com