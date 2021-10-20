Appspace Acquires Beezy to Become First Unified Workplace Experience Platform

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace Inc., the leading global provider of workplace experience software, announced today that it has acquired Beezy, the leading digital workplace and intelligent intranet solution. This acquisition completes the groundwork to deliver the first unified workplace experience platform. Together, Appspace and Beezy will provide new opportunities for organizations to better engage employees, regardless of where or how they work.



The shift to more permanent, flexible ways of working has created new challenges, and the need to unify the physical and digital workplace experience is greater than ever. Appspace’s acquisition of Beezy means organizations will be able to replace disjointed products with one comprehensive workplace experience platform that’s simple to manage and easy to use. The result is a more informed and connected workplace that increases employee productivity, wellbeing, and alignment.

“The addition of Beezy to the Appspace platform enables us to deliver an industry-first platform for a superior employee experience across all touchpoints”, said Brandon Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of Appspace. “The Beezy team has developed an intranet solution with unrivaled functionality, security, and scalability and their recent leadership acknowledgement by IDC in the 2021 MarketScape report is further validation of our decision to bring this award-winning product into our portfolio. I look forward to collaborating and innovating with Beezy as we help redefine the future of work.”

Beezy’s customers include some of the world’s largest banks, manufacturing, mining, and construction firms – a perfect complement to the over 3,000 global customers that Appspace serves, including over 150 of the Fortune 500.

“Appspace’s acquisition of Beezy is truly exciting, as our unified offering addresses critical gaps in workplace technologies and signals the end of disjointed product experiences in how companies communicate with employees and how employees connect and share information,” said Jordi Plana, CEO and co-founder of Beezy. “We share Appspace’s vision of a truly connected workplace that employees can rely on to get work done, all while providing a completely personalized experience, no matter their location or device. We’re looking forward to working with the Appspace team and unlocking the value of our integrated solution as we forge a new path of digital transformation together.”

Customers of Appspace and Beezy can expect additional information over the coming weeks, and the first release of integrated product capabilities is expected later this year.

About Appspace

Appspace helps companies connect the workforce, manage workspaces, and modernize the office experience. The Appspace platform is simple to use and supports every employee across the digital and physical workplace. With offices in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Malaysia, Appspace helps customers have an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Over 3,000 customers and 150 of the Fortune 500 trust Appspace to create a workplace that employees love. Learn more at: www.appspace.com

About Beezy Inc.

Beezy replaces outdated intranets with an intelligent digital workplace, built for the Microsoft platform and designed to power the best possible employee experience. With Beezy, workflows are automated, communication is easy, collaboration actually works, and employees are happier as a result. Proven to scale to 300,000+ users, Beezy meets the needs of large, complex organizations. Find out why the world’s leading enterprises, including Finning, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Monster, rely on Beezy every day. Look forward to work with Beezy: www.beezy.net

