New Tesla Model 3 Up for Grabs in reAlpha Sweepstakes

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – reAlpha today launched a contest to debut its new viral video : “What Does Reg A Mean? Elon Musk Reveals the Naked Truth!” Contest participation is available at: realpha.com/sweepstakes .

The contest includes a new Tesla Model 3 as a grand prize if the video reaches 10 million views between YouTube and TikTok, along with a potential prize of a SpaceX trip to space if the video receives 1 billion views. Other prizes include a Tesla lease, a Mars-inspired vacation, Airbnb credits, Apple AirPods, Chipotle for a year, and more. Participants have the chance to earn more entries by viewing the video, following the company on social media, creating memes, and referring friends. Participants can increase the reach of their entries by using the hashtags #RegAToTheMoon, #ElonsNakedTruth, and #ElonVSMargot.

reAlpha is a cutting-edge technology company empowering everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market. As part of their mission to democratize real estate investments through fractional ownership, the company is raising up to $75,000,000 pursuant to their SEC qualified Regulation A+.

To spread awareness of Reg A+, reAlpha created the “ What Does Reg A Mean ? Elon Musk Reveals the Naked Truth!” video. It’s an educational parody video of Elon Musk explaining Reg A like Margot Robbie explains complex financial terms in the famous movie, The Big Short.

Christie Currie, CMO of reAlpha, said: “From the beginning of our own Regulation A journey, we have been surprised by the lack of awareness of Reg A among retail investors. Part of our mission is to educate people not only on real estate investing to create wealth, but on investment as a whole. With the rise of r/wallstreetbets and SPACS this past year, there is no reason Reg A shouldn’t be mainstream.”

The video was created by Slack Shack productions, led by Daynen Biggs.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. To learn more and enter visit realpha.com/sweepstakes . Enter Sweepstakes between 10/20/21 at 7:00 AM ET and 12/31/21 at 11:59 PM ET. Entrants must be 18+ at time of entry. See o fficial rules on the sweepstakes page for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations.

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through

fractional ownership in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha business plan allows investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio. For more information visit https://www.realpha.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis” sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Qualification of the Offering Statement

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has qualified the offering statement that we have filed with the SEC. The information in that offering statement is more complete than the information we are providing now and could differ in important ways. You must read the documents filed with the SEC before investing. The offering is being made only by means of its offering statement. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.