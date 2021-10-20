Business Opportunity: Global Enterprise Data Management Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $136.4 Billion at a CAGR of 10.5% From 2019 to 2026 – COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global enterprise data management market is forecasted to reach $136.4 billion at a CAGR of 10.5% by the end of 2027, from $62.3 billion in 2018. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the enterprise data management market during the pandemic. According to the report, the market is predicted to record a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, while it was expected to be only 9.3% from 2019 to 2026 in the pre-COVID-19 scenario. The main factor enhancing this growth is the rising demand for EDM system to select the most vulnerable communities by the governments.

Factors Impacting the Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has been increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations.

The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $76.0 billion, while it was estimated to be $74.1 billion in a pre-Covid analysis.

The main attributor of this growth of the market is the application of enterprise data management system to identify and document the community people who are vulnerable to the pandemic and then offering them necessary assistance. This is the main reason behind the growth of the enterprise data management market during the pandemic.

Post Pandemic Insights of the Global Enterprise Data Management Market

The market will experience steady growth in upcoming years as the governments are likely to invest more in the industry. The major players of the market include

1. Teradata Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. Micro Focus International PLC

5. Orcale Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Talend

9. Cloudera

10. Golden Source Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in May 2021, Vertica, an analytic database management software company and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced a strategic partnership to swiftly enhance the modernization of enterprise data warehouses for data-driven organizations. The partnership brought together the unified analytics platform of Vertica and TCS’ Machine First™ approach and AI-driven accelerators and services.

