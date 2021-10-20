COVID-19 Emergence Insight: Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market to Hit $1,918.6 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Current and Forecast Opportunity Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,918.6 million by 2026, growing expeditiously at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2019-2021). The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/218

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic of the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

According to the report, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to be 21.9% in the pre-pandemic scenario from 2019-2026.

There has been a consequent investment in healthcare, owing to the increase in the number of chronic diseases among the geriatric population as well as among the millennials due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle. In addition, the rising importance of AR in healthcare for various surgical treatments are further expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/218

Factors Impacting the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Size Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, real-time market size has substantially increased compared to the pre-pandemic apprehensions. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $504.6 million in 2020, while its estimations were $477.1 million in the pre-pandemic scenario. There has been an extensive application of head-mounted displays (HMD) in hospitals during surgeries. HMD are smart glasses that provide crucial medical images, signals, and various steps involved in the surgery. In addition, AR significantly aids in visualizing 3-Dimensional anatomy of spine during surgeries. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Post-Pandemic Insight of the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

Tenacious technological innovation is expected to pave the way for the growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market in the coming years. Advanced AR glasses are extensively used in reconstructive surgeries so that surgeons get an accurate view during the operation. In addition, AR is also extensively utilized for medical education for students and vein visualization. These factors are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

• Google LLC.

• Mindmaze

• DAQRI

• Magic Leap, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Medical Realities

• Atheer

• CAE Healthcare

• Oculus VR

• Augmedix

• 3D Systems

• Philips Healthcare

• Blippar

• Siemens Healthineers

• VirtaMed

• Wikitude GmbH

• Osterhout Design Group

• Virtually Better

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansions.

For instance, in January 2020, CAE Healthcare, a Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, announced the release of its first training applications for Microsoft HoloLens 2. This device is capable of integrating holographic, modeled physiology into its patient simulators. They are capable of displaying 3D, respiratory, circulatory and cardiac systems in order to effectively allow learners to perceive the human anatomy.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Disposable Protective Clothing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/7253/disposable-protective-clothing-market

Virtual Fitness Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8338/virtual-fitness-market

Managed Services Market: https://www.researchdive.com/388/managed-services-market