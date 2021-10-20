Novome Biotechnologies Appoints Bill McLeod as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novome Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered cellular therapies for the gut, today announced the appointment of Bill McLeod as Chief Financial Officer. With nearly three decades of experience in the financial sector, McLeod is an accomplished advisor to company executives, board members and investors with particular expertise in public and private capital raising and investor relations.



“Bill has broad and relevant industry experience. His track record in public and private capital raising speaks for itself—decades of investment banking transactions that have supported the development of numerous companies’ R&D through commercial activities,” said Blake Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Novome Biotechnologies. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Novome leadership team and are confident that his passion for our groundbreaking science, his financing experience and his strategic thinking will provide strong leadership as we prepare for the next phase of our growth.”

McLeod most recently served as a corporate finance consultant to Surrozen, during which time the company went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) merger. During ten years at Stifel, McLeod served as Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and, subsequently, as Managing Director in the Eaton Partners division. Prior to this, McLeod held leadership positions at boutique and bulge bracket investment banks including Thomas Weisel Partners, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan.

“I am delighted to join Novome at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. With a lead program in the clinic and multiple programs progressing through research and development, Novome has great potential to set a new standard of care for patients,” said Mr. McLeod. “I look forward to working with the team to support its strategic and financial objectives and, in particular, to continue to advance the company’s pipeline of Genetically Engineered Microbial Medicines.”

McLeod earned an MBA degree with honors from the University of Chicago and a BBA degree with honors from Southern Methodist University.

About Novome

Novome Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered cellular therapies for the gut to treat chronic diseases. The Company has developed the first platform for the controlled colonization of the gut with engineered bacteria to deliver targeted therapeutic cargos and functions, enabling first-in-class living therapeutics: Genetically Engineered Microbial Medicines (GEMMs). Novome is utilizing its proprietary GEMMs platform in its lead program in enteric hyperoxaluria, which is focused on the development of a therapeutic strain of bacteria that degrades oxalate to decrease the risk of kidney stone formation. Efforts are also directed toward advancing pipeline indications in ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and immuno-oncology. For more information, please visit the Novome Biotechnologies website at https://novomebio.com/

