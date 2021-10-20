Swift Navigation Honored As “Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year”

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced it has been named “Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year” in the second annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. Swift’s precise positioning solution was honored by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards in its inaugural year as well as “Navigation Technology Solution of the Year”.



Swift offers a highly-accurate, highly-reliable precise positioning solution that improves the operational efficiency of commercial transport, long-haul trucking and last-mile delivery, whether human-driven or autonomous. Swift’s fleet management precise positioning solution is comprised of the Skylark TM precise positioning service—delivering continent-wide, cloud-based corrections service and the receiver-agnostic Starling ® positioning engine—that works with a variety of automotive-grade GNSS chipsets and inertial sensors, making centimeter-level GNSS accuracy a possibility without the cost of all new equipment.

Swift’s precise positioning solution delivers improved GNSS accuracy to make it easier to enable key fleet management capabilities such as lane-level analytics, route optimization and accurate traffic flow analytics to improve operational efficiency.

“We are honored to be named ‘Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year’,” said Michael Horne, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Swift Navigation. “It’s been a great year to see firsthand the impact of Swift’s precise positioning solution for fleet operators, from the ability to optimize routes and processes, to providing real-time turn guidance so drivers avoid missed turns, to helping drivers reach the exact address at the proper delivery entrance and ensuring trucks and vans are oriented in the right direction on the right side of the street.”

“Delivery companies do not work within restricted geographies, nor does precise positioning. Gone are the days of being tethered to an unreliable local base station to achieve the accuracy required. Skylark from Swift delivers continuous, reliable corrections via a cellular internet connection to provide seamless precision coverage across continents,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Fleet operators are able to optimize routes and processes and reach exact addresses thanks to Swift’s precise positioning solutions. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year.’”

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand the world. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift works with its customers and partners to deliver accuracy, efficiency and safety at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

