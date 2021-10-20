Global Trampolines Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trampolines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156026/?utm_source=GNW
The equipment is used by people for bouncing for recreational and competitive purposes. Growth in the global market is being primarily driven by rising number of trampoline parks, along with the use of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing trampolines with enhanced features. In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people`s interest in visiting trampoline parks. The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. In addition, the increased use of ecommerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing internet penetration, is bolstering growth. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Trampolines market. The most common of the trampoline types is the round trampoline. These trampolines dominate the market and remain widely popular among consumers, owing to their single and focused bounce space, small size, and easy storage within households.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $479.9 Million by 2026
The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.58% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$479.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$509.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children.
Rectangular & Square Trampolines Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Rectangular trampolines are generally used by expert trampolinists and professional gymnastics. The rectangular design provides the highest lift to the highly trained user as against a conventional round trampoline. They are far more expensive than other trampoline models. Further, the rectangular shape is also most preferred for commercial trampolines. In the global Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)
- JumpSport, Inc.
- Jumpking International
- Multiplay International Ltd.
- Plum Products Ltd.
- Pure Fun
- Skywalker Holdings
- Sportspower Ltd.
- UpperBounce
- Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment
Business: A General Perspective
EXHIBIT 2: Global Leisure and Entertainment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride
COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of
Financial Losses
Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19
Wipes Out Outdoor Activity
Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms
Remain Closed
COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches
Trampolines: An Introduction
History
Types of Trampolines
Outlook
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks Boost Sales
New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter
Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of
Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment
EXHIBIT 3: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
EXHIBIT 5: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US
$) due to Obesity
Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines
Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal
Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines
Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up
Demand
Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and
Educational Features
Trampoline Parks Witness Rise in Average Age of Jumpers
EXHIBIT 6: Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group
Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit
Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives
Interest in Trampolining at Home
Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine
Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake
EXHIBIT 7: Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19
Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer
Equipment
In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular
NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines
Trampolining Event in Olympics
Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise
EXHIBIT 8: Rise of E-Commerce Presents New Revenue
Opportunities for Trampoline Market: Global e-Commerce Sales
as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)
Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks
Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region for Years 2017, 2025P, and 2030P
