Global Trampolines Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trampolines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156026/?utm_source=GNW

The equipment is used by people for bouncing for recreational and competitive purposes. Growth in the global market is being primarily driven by rising number of trampoline parks, along with the use of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing trampolines with enhanced features. In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people`s interest in visiting trampoline parks. The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. In addition, the increased use of ecommerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing internet penetration, is bolstering growth. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Trampolines market. The most common of the trampoline types is the round trampoline. These trampolines dominate the market and remain widely popular among consumers, owing to their single and focused bounce space, small size, and easy storage within households.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $479.9 Million by 2026



The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.58% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$479.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$509.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children.



Rectangular & Square Trampolines Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



Rectangular trampolines are generally used by expert trampolinists and professional gymnastics. The rectangular design provides the highest lift to the highly trained user as against a conventional round trampoline. They are far more expensive than other trampoline models. Further, the rectangular shape is also most preferred for commercial trampolines. In the global Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)



JumpSport, Inc.

Jumpking International

Multiplay International Ltd.

Plum Products Ltd.

Pure Fun

Skywalker Holdings

Sportspower Ltd.

UpperBounce

Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156026/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment

Business: A General Perspective

EXHIBIT 2: Global Leisure and Entertainment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of

Financial Losses

Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19

Wipes Out Outdoor Activity

Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms

Remain Closed

COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches

Trampolines: An Introduction

History

Types of Trampolines

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks Boost Sales

New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter

Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of

Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

EXHIBIT 3: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 5: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US

$) due to Obesity

Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal

Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up

Demand

Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and

Educational Features

Trampoline Parks Witness Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

EXHIBIT 6: Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group

Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives

Interest in Trampolining at Home

Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine

Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

EXHIBIT 7: Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19

Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer

Equipment

In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

Trampolining Event in Olympics

Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

EXHIBIT 8: Rise of E-Commerce Presents New Revenue

Opportunities for Trampoline Market: Global e-Commerce Sales

as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region for Years 2017, 2025P, and 2030P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Trampolines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Round Trampolines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Round Trampolines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Round Trampolines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rectangular &

Square Trampolines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rectangular & Square

Trampolines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rectangular & Square

Trampolines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Consumer

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Trampolines by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Consumer

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Trampolines by Product Type -

Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular &

Square Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular &

Square Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines

by Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines

by End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square

Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Trampolines by Product

Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Round

Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Trampolines by

End-Use - Commercial and Consumer - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Trampolines by End-Use -

Commercial and Consumer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Trampolines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Consumer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Trampolines by Product Type - Round Trampolines, Rectangular &

Square Trampolines and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156026/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________