Big Data Analytics In Semiconductor & Electronics Market To Reach $42.10 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market generated $17.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $42.10 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, demand for cloud-based big data analytics software, and rise in requirements to avail insights for business planning drive the growth of the global big data analytics in the semiconductor & electronics market. However, high implementation costs and lack of a skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, trends such as social media analytics, advanced process control analytics applications, adoption of IoT devices, trends of Industry 4.0, and trends in semiconductor manufacturing facilities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 446 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7941

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector have been closed partially or completely due to lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions across the globe. This led to the adoption of big data analytics to adapt to uncertain conditions.

Various organizations began the adoption of cloud-based big data analytics for managing critical information and data related to electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Disruptions in different business processes and different types of data generated by them increased the need to manage data and extract insights for improving efficiency and cope up with challenges.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7941

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market based on component, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the customer analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the supply chain analytics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics industry analyzed in the research include Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC, Cisco systems, Inc., IBM corporation, Galaxy semiconductor Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Microsoft corporation, Qualtera (Synopsys, Inc., Optimalplus Ltd., SAP SE, Rapidminer Inc., Splunk Inc., SAS Institute Inc., XDM technology co., Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., and YieldHub.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7941

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.