Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2026

The nondestructive testing, also referred to as Nondestructive evaluation (NDE), Nondestructive inspection (NDI), and Nondestructive examination (NDE), is a group of analysis methods used for evaluating properties of components, materials or systems without causing any damage to the target object. Non-destructive testing is used to test materials to detect internal or surface flaws and metallurgical condition. The NDT technique is applied for individual investigation on a sampling basis and is also used for material checking in a production quality control system. Accordingly, NDT methods are non-invasive techniques of measurement drawn from diverse fields such as engineering, medicine, radar, sonar, and geographical prospecting. NDT methods range from simple visual inspection techniques to advanced and specialized techniques such as positron annihilation and Barkhausen noise measurement. Other prominent methods include radiography, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant inspection, laser holography, eddy current testing, and ultrasonic testing.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) & Electromagnetic Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.6% share of the global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Stringent product usage specifications that industries have to adhere to, strong government safety regulations mandating safety of personnel and workplace where a range of physical assets are used, and tight quality control requirements that govern industries especially are expected to drive long term demand for NDT services. Furthermore, growing complexity of processes and products that require continuous inspection and testing has a bearing on market growth. At the same time, issues and challenges associated with in-house NDT departments also favor the market. High up-front costs of equipment, shortage of trained personnel, lack of full-scale training facilities for advanced equipment, and pollution and operator safety concerns are some of the issues that encourage enterprises to prefer third party NDT services.
Technological advancements such as introduction of automated NDT equipment, emergence of user-friendly equipment, made possible by developments in software as well as introduction of a slew of novel non-destructive technologies have also been boosting market prospects for NDT services in recent years. While ultrasonic, radiography and eddy-current testing have been the traditional NDT techniques that have achieved tremendous success over the years, new technologies such as X-Ray computed tomography, phased array ultrasonic and computed radiography are expected to grow in prominence in the upcoming years. Remote visual inspection is also achieving considerable attention, with aerospace sector especially mandating use of the NDT service for range of applications. Advancements in sensors, automation and semiconductor technologies are also helping transform NDT as an integral part of integrity solution, asset management and decision making tools. Developments in nanomaterials and advanced components and use of same for manufacturing a range of structure components will also help drive demand for NDT services to test these materials and structures developed using these materials.
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) Segment to Reach $858.4 Million by 2026
In the global Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$720.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$100.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured)
- ALS Limited
- Applus+
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Dekra SE
- Intertek Group Plc
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- NDT Global
- Nikon Metrology NV
- NVI, LLC
- SGS SA
- TEAM, Inc.
- TUV Rheinland AG
- YXLON International GmbH
- Zetec, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: Key End-Use Industries of NDT
Services Confronting Challenging Times
Construction Industry
Oil & Gas
Automotive Industry
Energy and Power
An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
by Service (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services, and Calibration Services
EXHIBIT 3: Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation, and Other
End-Uses
Recent Market Activity
Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category by Technique
EXHIBIT 4: Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
by Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle Testing
(MPT) & Electromagnetic Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing:
(LPT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiography Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET),
and Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)
Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects
Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth
Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
EXHIBIT 5: World NDT Services Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services
EXHIBIT 7: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Oil & Gas Enterprises Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging
Environment and Stringent Standards
A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,
Midstream & Downstream Facilities
EXHIBIT 8: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021
EXHIBIT 9: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Type of Company (2017-2019)
NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace
Materials
Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot
Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services
EXHIBIT 10: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by
Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and
2023-2028
EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
COVID-19 Negatively Impacts NDT Demand in Aerospace Sector
EXHIBIT 13: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 14: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects
NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation
Facilities
EXHIBIT 15: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
EXHIBIT 16: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 17: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for
Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for
2017-50
Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear
Installations
Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 18: Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for
the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
Established Use Case in Automotive Sector to Augment Future
Prospects
Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &
Uptime
EXHIBIT 19: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 20: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market
NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0
EXHIBIT 21: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based
Modifications to NDT
Technological Advances and Automated NDT Tools Widen Scope &
Span of NDT Services Market
Issues & Challenges
Need to Comply with Regulations & Standards Steers Adoption of
NDT Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
