Protein Stability Analysis Market size worth $ 5,153.43 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 10.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Protein Stability Analysis Market ” By Product (Reagents and Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables and Accessories, and Software), By Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, and Surface Plasmon Resonance), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic and Government Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Protein Stability Analysis Market size was valued at USD 2,354.76 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,153.43 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=11385

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Protein Stability Analysis Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market Overview

The Protein Stability Analysis market is expected to drive due to the upsurging number of recombinant protein therapeutics and developing pharmaceutical outsourcing across the globe. Protein Stability is one of the fundamental properties that affect organ and body function, activity, and regulation of biomolecules within a body. In addition to this, protein stability changes are majorly found in the form of mutated proteins which are significantly involved in several disease prevalences. Stability predictors computationally predict protein–stability changes caused by mutations. Thus, the need for protein-based therapeutics has been increased over the past couple of decades. On the other hand, therapeutic proteins are produced by recombinant DNA technology that includes recombinant hormones, interferons, interleukins, hematopoietic growth factors, tumor necrosis factors, blood-clotting factors, thrombolytic drugs, enzymes, monoclonal antibodies vaccines, and many others. These proteins majorly lead to the majority of severe diseases. Thus, the need for protein stability analysis has increased significantly.

Moreover, over the past couple of decades, there has been a significant trend among pharmaceutical manufacturers and service providers to upsurge the outsourcing of research and developments, drug discovery, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and techniques such as protein stability analysis, recombinant protein therapeutics, and many others. Since it is one of the effective ways of reducing capital costs and gaining access to capacity and capabilities that might not be available in-house. Thus, leading to a substantial increase in the adoption of pharmaceutical outsourcing. However, the lack of skilled medical professional protein stability equipment manufacturing, as well as respective research and developments, has significantly limited the growth of the protein stability analysis market growth.

Key Developments in Protein Stability Analysis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired PPD, Inc., a Leading Clinical Research Organization. The acquisition Offers both meaningful cost and revenue synergies which will further accelerate growth.

Agilent Technologies Inc has acquired Resolution Bioscience, a healthcare research company specializing in NGS technology, molecular biology, cancer diagnostics, and more.

The major players in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horiba Ltd., NanoTemper Technologies, and Waters Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein Stability Analysis Market On the basis of Product, Technique, End-User, and Geography.

Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Product Reagents and Assay Kits Instruments Consumables and Accessories Software







Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Technique Chromatography Spectroscopy Surface Plasmon Resonance







Protein Stability Analysis Market, By End-User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic and Government Institutes







Protein Stability Analysis Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Human DNA Vaccines Market By Type (Gene-Based Vaccine and Recombinant Protein Vaccine), By Application (HIV, Human Papillomavirus, Influenza), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Food Encapsulation Market By Product (Polysaccharides, Proteins, Lipids), By Application (Meat, Drinks, Yogurt), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Functional Proteins Market By Product (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, and Whey Protein Isolates), By Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Nutrition), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Single Cell Protein Products Market Size By Product (Yeast, Algae, Bacteria), By End User (Animal Feed and Human Food), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 plant-based protein companies offering nutrition from natural resources

Visualize Protein Stability Analysis Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.