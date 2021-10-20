Egypt Sherrod Shares Tips on Making a Home More Sustainable With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply switching to a home that is all-electric can lower energy costs, modernize a home, and help the environment. It is easier than ever to make the change with new technology and products designed to maximize all the systems in the house. Here are key reasons to consider this state-of-the-art technology.

MODERNIZE A HOME

We are moving from fossil fuels to all-electrically-powered home appliances and systems with the latest and greatest technology, like the all-electric heat pumps by Mitsubishi Electric. With a variety of ducted and ductless styles, including the EZ FIT® Recessed Ceiling Cassette, homeowners can achieve comfort and efficiency. This technology goes hand-in-hand with modern, healthy homes because they are a better way to heat and cool, providing improved sustainability. For more information, visit www.mitsubishicomfort.com.

BENEFITS OF A NEW SYSTEM

For a modern, all-electric home, it is important to take advantage of next-generation technology. The benefits of a new system include not only increased efficiency but reduced energy bills. Mitsubishi understands the indoor environment is a top priority for most homeowners, and Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps are a better way to heat and cool any home, anywhere.

HOME ENERGY

Another way to energize a home is with a portable power station. Keep the lights on, and all devices powered up to weather any kind of emergency. Use it on the patio, backyard, or driveway. We saw it last winter, the entire state of Texas was without power, so it is important to be prepared. The EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station can simultaneously power up to 15 devices from air conditioners to space heaters. The battery charges blazingly fast in under two hours, so it can quickly be reused. Expand the powers statin with accessories like a smart generator or solar panels to make it even more efficient when charging or to extend battery life.

The EcoFlow's DELTA Max portable power station provides clean and quiet power, anywhere and anytime it is needed. It is ideal for home backup during blackouts or living off the grid. This solar-powered 2,016-watt hour battery can be used indoors or outdoors, and is as quiet as a library, it is whisper quiet. For more information, visit ecoflow.com.

