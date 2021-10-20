Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961134/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being driven by rapid urbanization in many developing regions, and a robust trend of R&D investments in several services sectors. Increasing demand for sheet metal fabrication from a wide range of major end users such as military & defense, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, industrial machinery, medical devices, construction, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics is expected to drive growth. Moreover, the current focus on enhancing operational efficiency and lean manufacturing is contributing to increased demand for the process of sheet metal forming among OEMs. Innovative prefabrication techniques adopted by sheet metal fabrication service providers to meet the growing demand are expected to further drive the growth. The increasing shortage of labor could be addressed by adopting cobots in metal fabrication processes. Therefore, increasing number of metal fabrication facilities are adopting cobots to enhance operational efficiency and improve product quality. The sheet metal fabrication industry is also witnessing increase in the use of CNC machine tools as one of the essential tools in several applications including molding and shaping.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.9% share of the global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market. Steel and aluminum constitutes the most widely used metals for sheet metal fabrication on account of their durability, high strength, and corrosion resistant properties. Steel is poised to continue making strong gains in the market, given its important as a preferred building material in large-scale construction projects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026



The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.78% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027. North America accounts for a significant share of the sheet metal fabrication market due to growing construction projects, as well as the region`s strong aviation and defense industries. The rapid growth of Asia-Pacific region`s manufacturing sector is attributed to easy availability of raw materials and comparatively cheap labor. Due to growing demand in the countries of Asia-Pacific, a number of companies are shifting their manufacturing base to this region, and this is in turn boosting the region`s sheet metal fabrication services market growth.



Bend Sheet (Form) Segment to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026



Growth in the Bend sheet segment is on account of its widespread use in manufacturing, automotive, construction, electronics and telecommunication sectors. The segment is poised to benefit from the rapid urbanization trend worldwide and the consequent rise in construction activities. The increasing adoption of automation in sheet metal fabrication industry is increasingly simplifying and improving the process involved in bend and cut sheet metal fabrication. In the global Bend Sheet (Form) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$570.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 153 Featured)



Action Fabricating, Inc.

BTD Manufacturing

Classic Sheet Metal, Inc.

Dynamic Aerospace and Defense Group (Hydram Engineering Hydram Engineering Ltd.)

Ironform Corporation

Kapco Metal Stamping

Marlin Steel Wire Products

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.

Metcam, Inc.

Moreng Metal Products Inc.

Noble Industries, Inc.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services

Ryerson Holding Corporation

Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc.

The Metalworking Group







