Reinventing The Rental Experience - That’s The Christy Difference

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, Christy Sports has made it easier than ever to step outside, as we’ve re-imagined the end-to-end rental journey, making it simpler and more convenient for our guests. This new journey starts with a re-imagined site experience on www.christysports.com , an advanced reservation system, and an entirely paperless rental experience. For those who like to plan in advance, you can save up to 20% by booking before your trip.



Whether you’re spending a week in Vail Village, shooting up Little Cottonwood Canyon for a few hours at Snowbird after a business meeting, or having a family reunion in Telluride and want your rentals delivered to your door, Christy Sports and our family of specialty sports retailers including The Alpineer, Sturtevant’s, Cottam’s and Bootdoctors, have you covered.

Made possible by a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment in digital technologies by TZP Group, LLC, Christy Sports now offers guests the seamless and paperless experience they expect, digital queuing to ensure less time waiting in line, more predictable fit and sizing capabilities and contactless payment to get them out the door and on the hill faster than ever before. In addition, no matter which location you visit in the Christy Sports network, our rental technicians will have your rental history at their fingertips to ensure the perfect fit or help you experience a different ski or snowboard with each visit.

“We’re thrilled to roll out this innovative technology that provides our guests a significantly faster and paperless experience, while simultaneously enabling us to store their rental history - allowing us to optimize the experience with every rental,” said Gordon Wade, GM of Rental, Repairs and Risk Management at Christy Sports. “We listened to customers’ feedback and can’t wait for them to feel the Christy difference online and in our stores this season.”

The Christy Sports rental experience is also available with concierge gear delivery at resort locations throughout Colorado and Utah. Expert technicians arrive with a variety of gear to ensure the perfect fit for guests, and slope side service is available to address your needs while on the mountain. No other outdoor specialist provides the same level of service and convenience.

Christy Sports also recently announced the launch of its annual season rental program. This offering is now available throughout Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and the Seattle/Tacoma region. Packages are available for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels and offer one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the great outdoors all winter long. Customers are able to change sizes any time, receive a complimentary tune up, and even switch between skis and snowboard throughout the season. With more than 60 locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Washington and New Mexico, customers have instant access to address any concerns that arise. But act fast, as the season rental program ends November 14. For more information and to book a season rental online, visit christysports.com/learn/our-stores/season-rentals .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside. Outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding isn’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press .

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8468a9ef-0985-49b6-98aa-4277fa986db1