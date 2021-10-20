Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach US$7.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Enclosures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956649/?utm_source=GNW

The enclosures exhibit properties such as protection against power dissipation, electrical breakdown and electromagnetic interferences. Rising demand for electricity and the subsequent efforts of the power industry worldwide to expand generation capacity have been driving demand for electrical enclosures. A trend with significant implications for the market is the increasing power being generated by renewable sources of energy, specifically solar and wind power. Since renewable energy generation units involve the use of several sensitive electrical components as well as batteries that need to be protected to prevent system failures, the demand for electrical enclosures to ensure safety of the systems is on the rise. Rising demand for hygienic electrical enclosures in the food & beverage sector, given the enhanced emphasis on hygienic surroundings, sustained demand for robust enclosures from oil & gas, and metals & mining sectors, and the escalating needs of renewable energy sector are also fueling market growth. Also favoring market is the growing adoption of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things)-enabled enclosures, while the rising importance of intelligent transport systems is fueling need for electrical enclosures.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.1% share of the global Electrical Enclosures market. Non-metallic electrical enclosures continue to account for a significant share of the global market, with growth driven by their increasing adoption in major end-use markets such as the oil & gas and metals & mining industries. The segment also benefits from the significant increase in research and development activity associated with non-metallic enclosure materials, whereby manufacturers have developed and launched enclosure products with characteristics that make them ideal for use in critical applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.01% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being propelled by the steady rise in investments into expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure, especially in high growth economies of China and India. In developed economies of North America and Europe, growth is likely to be mainly fueled by the deployment of renewable energy power plants specifically those operating on wind and solar power. In the US, strong pace of industrial automation and trend towards smart homes augurs well for the electrical enclosures market. In Europe, demand for electrical enclosures will arise from the growing need to upgrade existing power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and

Products

An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures

Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

EXHIBIT 3: Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor

Market Share Positioning for 2020E

EXHIBIT 4: Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E

World Brands

Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and

Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving

Demand for Electrical Enclosures

EXHIBIT 5: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 6: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel

Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 8: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for

Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for

2017-50

Pandemic?s Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures

EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average

Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/

Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global

Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs

2030

EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity

(Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source

(2030 & 2040)

Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy

Applications

Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need

to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical

Enclosures Market

EXHIBIT 13: Global Investments into Power Transmission &

Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015,

2020, 2030 & 2040

EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by

Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities

in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020E

Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to

Ensure Safety of Equipment

UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for

Enclosures in the US and Canada

Sample Testing & Evaluation

Simplifying Certification Process

Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition

Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical

Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for

Explosion-Proof Enclosures

EXHIBIT 16: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing

Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Energy

Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe))

for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-

19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment

EXHIBIT 17: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021E

Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural

Farming Sector

NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures

Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and

Waterproof Enclosures

Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic

Enclosures

Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures

Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising

Growth in Store

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support

Market Demand

Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential

for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor

Applications

Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical

Equipment Drives Market

Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for

Electrical Enclosures

Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures

Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures

Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in

Corrosive Applications

Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular

Design Enclosures

Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets

Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for

Enclosures Market

Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical

Enclosures

NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical

Manufacturers

A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures

NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications

NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that

are Hazardous

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against

Temperature Changes



