FenixOro CEO John Carlesso Featured in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX) (OTCQB:FDVXF) (Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce their participation in Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.



FenixOro CEO John Carlesso sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Mark Reichman for an exclusive interview to discuss the Company’s Abriaqui Gold Project. Topics covered include:

The business and political climate in Colombia and what makes it an attractive jurisdiction

The accessibility and infrastructure of the property

Exploration and drilling results to date; Mineralization potential

The progress at Abriaqui towards a formal maiden resource estimate

Upcoming potential catalysts for the Company



The interview was recorded on October 5, 2021 and is available now at https://www.channelchek.com/news-channel/C_Suite_Interview_with_FenixOro_Gold_Corp.__FDVXF__CEO_John_Carlesso_

About FenixOro Gold Corp.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a Canadian company focused on acquiring and exploring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. FenixOro's flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is the closest project to Continental Gold's Buritica project. It is located 15 km to the west in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold's Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. As documented in "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Abriaqui project Antioquia State, Colombia" (December 5, 2019), the geological characteristics of Abriaqui and Buritica are similar. Since the preparation of this report a Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Abriaqui resulting in a significant discovery of a high grade, “Buritica style” gold deposit. A Phase 2 drilling program has recently commenced.

FenixOro's VP of Exploration, Stuart Moller, led the discovery team at Buritica for Continental Gold in 2007-2011. At the time of its latest public report, the Buritica Mine contains measured plus indicated resources of 5.32 million ounces of gold (16.02 Mt grading 10.32 g/t) plus a 6.02 million ounce inferred resource (21.87 Mt grading 8.56 g/t) for a total of 11.34 million ounces of gold resources Buritica began formal production in November 2020 and has expected annual average production of 250,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately US$600 per ounce. Resources, cost and production data are taken from Continental Gold's "NI 43-101 Buritica Mineral Resource 2019-01, Antioquia, Colombia, 18 March, 2019"). Continental Gold was recently the subject of a takeover by Zijin Mining in an all-cash transaction valued at C$1.4 billion.

