Global Share of Oxygen Therapy Market (Equipment) to Rise at 8.3% CAGR, Will Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Oxygen Therapy Market By Product (Oxygen Source Equipment & Oxygen Delivery Devices), By Application (Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia, & Others), By End-User (Home Healthcare & Hospitals & Clinics), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global oxygen therapy market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 2.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Overview

Oxygen therapy is the process of delivering oxygen to a patient who has the ability to not retain the function of their lungs due to some accidental damage that has been caused to them. Oxygen therapy is often referred to as supplemental oxygen and is often used for therapeutic measures such as low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, and cluster headaches to name a few. Long-term oxygen is often the reason behind chronically low oxygen conditions and can often form COPD or cystic fibrosis.

Oxygen therapy is utilized for those subjects who are not able to get enough amount of oxygen in a natural way owing to myriad rebuking ailments like COPD, sleep apnea, asthma, and others. Breathing diseases adversely impact the energy level and normal body operations. Moreover, the reduced levels of oxygen led to low energy levels and many other conditions. In order to improve the breathing activity of a patient having breathing ailments, it is necessary to get additional oxygen via an oxygen face mask and nasal cannula.

Industry Major Market Players

Philips Healthcare

Linde Healthcare

Chart Industries Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co.

Teleflex Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Devilbiss Healthcare

Essex Industries Inc.

Medicop D.O.O.

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Growth Factors

The global oxygen therapy market is expected to be growing at a staggering rate owing to increasing incidences of chronic respiratory coupled with rising demand for healthcare settings to name a few. Additionally, increasing incidences of COPD pertained users on a global scale coupled with increasing target population is expected to increase the footprint of the global oxygen market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing advent of technology toward oxygen source and delivery measures coupled with increased adoption of oxygen-related therapies is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global oxygen therapy market during the forecast period.

The global oxygen therapy market is expected to be driven by increasing popularity and increased adoption of on-demand and continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POC) toward a wider range of applications in emergency medicine to name a few. Factors pertaining to the increasing number of key market players on a global scale coupled with increasing innovative solutions for products are expected to boost the global oxygen therapy market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of equipment coupled with irregular reliability is expected to hamper the growth of the global oxygen therapy market during the forecast period.

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 4.1 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.3% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global oxygen therapy market is segmented into product, application, end-user, and regions.

On the basis of product, the global oxygen therapy market is divided into oxygen source equipment & oxygen delivery devices. The segment pertaining to oxygen source equipment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased availability of utilization of oxygen in the form of concentrators, compressed gas systems, cylinders, and liquid oxygen coupled with the latter serving as the primary source for oxygen therapy measures to name a few. On the basis of application, the global oxygen therapy market is categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and others. The COPD category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of people suffering from the latter disorder coupled with increasing clinical urgency demands to name a few. On the basis of end-user, the global oxygen therapy market is fragmented into home healthcare and hospitals & clinics. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to technologically advanced medical equipment present on-premises coupled with the integration of a wider range of facilities in controlled environments to name a few.

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased research and development trials in the region coupled with the increasing popularity of hyperbaric oxygen therapies to name a few. Additionally, increased urbanization measures coupled with the rising prevalence of occupational hazards are expected to increase the footprint of the oxygen therapy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased availability of various oxygen therapies in the region coupled with favorable government policies is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the oxygen therapy market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast owing to rising R&D measures coupled with increased penetration of international players to name a few.

Oxygen Therapy Market By Product (Oxygen Source Equipment & Oxygen Delivery Devices), By Application (Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia, & Others), By End-User (Home Healthcare & Hospitals & Clinics), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Oxygen Source Equipment Oxygen Cylinders Oxygen Concentrators Liquid Oxygen Devices PAP Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices Oxygen Masks Venturi Masks CPAP Masks Others



Global Oxygen Therapy Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Others

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Home Healthcare

Hospitals & Clinics

