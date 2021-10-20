ATC Equipment Market is projected to be worth USD 9.7 Billion in 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report up to 2030: Forecasts by Component (Hardware and Software), by Sector (Commercial and Defence), by Airport Type (Greenfield and Brownfield) and by Geographical Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market is estimated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.1 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

Several factors are having a profound, driving effect on the industry, particularly regional ATC programs, soaring growth in air transport demand, and mandates for the installation of next-generation systems.

Visiongain anticipates that global investment and consolidation will be moderate and stable over the next decade. The market’s good health is due to the factors listed above, as well as the presence of many established companies.

The leading players currently supplying ATC systems and equipment include Copperchase Ltd, Frequentis Comsoft GmbH, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, NAV CANADA, Northrop Grumman, Saab Group and Thales Group.

The senior Aviation Analyst said: “The Global Air Traffic Control market is expected to generate sales of USD 5.9 billion in 2020.

“Generally speaking, air traffic control is a service that is provided by ground-based controllers. They direct aircraft on the ground and through controlled airspace, as well as providing advisory services to aircraft in non-controlled skies.

“Some of the most critical purposes of air traffic control are to prevent collisions between aircraft, organize and accelerate the flow of air traffic, and provide information and support for pilots.

“Visiongain forecasts that over the next decade, the ATC Equipment market will experience a rise in expenditure. This will be due to regional air traffic control programs and procurement activity; mandates for the installation of and transition to next-generation ATC systems and equipment; and soaring growth in air transport demand, which will influence many vital initiatives being undertaken by regional and national Air Navigation Service Providers.

“Having said this, there are one or two threats to the future success of ATC equipment, which could slightly restrain the acceleration of the industry. The most challenging issues surround government controlled ANSPs which are slow and conservative in responding to the world’s rapidly evolving aviation landscape and airspace structure.

A concise and comprehensive Analysis of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market from 2020 to 2030.

from 2020 to 2030. An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the ATC Equipment industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different component, sector, and airport types.

An informed forecast of the sales of 14 countries – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australasia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and ‘GCC countries.

A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the ATC Equipment market.

Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

“In conclusion, by 2030, the Air Traffic Control Equipment market will have almost reached the 10-billion-dollar mark, achieving a total sales figure of USD 9.7 billion."

