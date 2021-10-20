Announcing the VIPx, LifeFone's Most Advanced At-Home & On-the-Go Medical Alert System

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitting in the palm of a hand and weighing as little as a AA battery, LifeFone's voice-in-pendant VIPx medical alert system offers 24/7 protection both in the home and while on the go. It works throughout the U.S. on AT&T's or Verizon's cellular networks (it works with LifeFone's cell service). It's an all-in-one solution, worn as a necklace or belt clip and provides both subscribers and caregivers peace of mind. The optional Caregiver Mobile App offers maximum Caregiver Support by providing helpful information directly from a mobile device.

VIPx Features:

Small & Lightweight - One of the smallest & most powerful medical alert systems on the market.

- One of the smallest & most powerful medical alert systems on the market. Nationwide Use - Using Verizon and AT&T's 4G LTE cellular networks, it works wherever it goes.

- Using Verizon and AT&T's 4G LTE cellular networks, it works wherever it goes. Water Resistant - Wear it in the shower for continued protection.

- Wear it in the shower for continued protection. Location Tracking Technology - Using GPS, Cellular & Wi-Fi, your location is always available.

- Using GPS, Cellular & Wi-Fi, your location is always available. Extended Battery - Up to 12 days on a full charge while receiving a text or email when the battery starts running low.

- Up to 12 days on a full charge while receiving a text or email when the battery starts running low. Optional Fall Detection - An added level of protection.

- An added level of protection. Caregiver Mobile App - Tracks motion, location, battery & more.

- Tracks motion, location, battery & more. Color - Available in black, white & silver.

According the National Institutes of Health, the senior population in the U.S., age 65+, is expected to nearly double over the next few decades. The CDC notes that nearly 36 million seniors fall every year. As the senior population ages, the need for caregivers and their ability to monitor loved ones will grow rapidly. The optional fall detection can provide additional protection while the VIPx Caregiver Mobile App now offers caregivers the option to receive valuable notifications and information in real-time regarding a loved ones daily activities.

VIPx Caregiver Mobile App

The optional VIPx Caregiver Mobile App enhances the experience for both subscribers and their caregivers. Offering additional protection along with valuable information right from a mobile phone, subscribers & their loved ones can have an increased sense of safety and monitoring ability. Features include:

First Motion of the Day

Current Location Tracking

Daily Step Monitoring

Battery Level

Alerts & Notifications

Lost Device Assistance

"We continue our commitment to protect our customers with innovative products and services to help ensure, that in any emergency, our subscribers receive the help they need when every second matters." - Ron Maggio, LifeFone's President

About LifeFone

Founded in 1976, LifeFone has been an innovator in providing 24/7 security and peace of mind to thousands of people throughout the United States. Utilizing the latest technology and commitment to "personal" response, LifeFone is the first service provider to have consumer-friendly service policies, maintaining that philosophy throughout everything they do. LifeFone has been rated the #1 Best Medical Alert System of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and has a A+ BBB rating. Visit LifeFone.com or call 1-800-882-2280 Ext. 300 to learn more.

