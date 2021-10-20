Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase Loyalty for Banks and Lenders

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today released a series of powerful functionality and new products to enhance the customer experience. These additions enable modern financial institutions to build loyalty as they acquire, nurture, and retain customers through seamless communication--helping them prepare for big changes in the financial services market.



As they gear up for 2022, banks and lenders are facing a major shift in the market, creating an urgent need to convert new leads and drive repeat business. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association , lenders will find themselves with almost half the number of purchase and refi loans to fund in 2022 as they had in 2020--a drop from 13.7 million to just 7.2 million loans up for grabs next year.

With new customer acquisition and past customer retention at the top of the list, every lead matters, and institutions are taking a hard look at their customer journeys to ensure there are no gaps. Total Expert’s new capabilities plug the holes in the customer journey, helping modern organizations utilize customer intelligence to connect and communicate with customers in meaningful ways from lead to close.

“Our market is rapidly changing, and banks and lenders are moving quickly to shore up their customer journeys,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Our latest product innovation makes it easier for financial institutions to nurture customers through all stages of their financial lives, deliver the right message to the right person at the right time, and to do so with even greater confidence--so no new lead goes untouched and past customers keep coming back.”

The latest functionality builds on Total Expert’s ability to fill the cracks in the entire customer journey. Key features and functionality include:

Communications Package – Connect with leads faster via phone and two-way SMS text messaging while maintaining a unified history of customer outreach.

– Connect with leads faster via phone and two-way SMS text messaging while maintaining a unified history of customer outreach. Workflow Engine – Optimize lead distribution with visual workflows for intuitive lead routing that automatically connects leads with the loan officer who meets their needs.

– Optimize lead distribution with visual workflows for intuitive lead routing that automatically connects leads with the loan officer who meets their needs. Custom Field Enhancements – Get an enhanced 360-degree contact view and leverage unique customer data to deliver a more personalized experience.

– Get an enhanced 360-degree contact view and leverage unique customer data to deliver a more personalized experience. Journey Canvas Enhancements – Know exactly where customers are in their Journey and increase customer engagement by deploying Journeys at precisely the right time.

– Know exactly where customers are in their Journey and increase customer engagement by deploying Journeys at precisely the right time. Enhanced Filtering Capability – Identify new sales opportunities and drive more conversions through pinpointed qualification of contacts.

– Identify new sales opportunities and drive more conversions through pinpointed qualification of contacts. Transfer Loans & Contacts – Minimize service disruption and ensure a consistent customer experience while enabling greater control of your data.

These enhancements follow a series of major product announcements over the past 12 months--consistent innovation that is driving Total Expert’s rapid growth as a market and fintech leader. Product launches over the last year include:

Total Expert for Consumer Direct – The first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending increases speed to market while powering authentic customer communications, lead routing, and lead management.

– The first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending increases speed to market while powering authentic customer communications, lead routing, and lead management. Total Expert for Salesforce – Combines the strengths of both platforms into a single solution to ensure users leveraging both Salesforce and Total Expert can deliver a seamless customer journey.

– Combines the strengths of both platforms into a single solution to ensure users leveraging both Salesforce and Total Expert can deliver a seamless customer journey. TrueIntent – Captures the voice of the customer and allows financial institutions to gather zero-party data from consumers to personalize and tailor communications to meet their unique needs.

– Captures the voice of the customer and allows financial institutions to gather zero-party data from consumers to personalize and tailor communications to meet their unique needs. Total Expert for Wholesale – Grow stickier broker partnerships while giving brokers creative freedom on customer marketing and engagement to grow market share and create customers for life.

