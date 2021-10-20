New area code 368 in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting April 23, 2022, an additional area code will be introduced in Alberta currently served by area codes 403, 587, 780 and 825. The introduction of the new area code 368 is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.



“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. “The new area code 368 will be added to the current area codes already in use in Alberta.”

The new area code will be introduced gradually across the province starting on April 23, 2022. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 368 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 403, 587, 780 and 825.

The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.

Background information

The first area code in Alberta, 403, was introduced in 1947. In 1999, the additional area code 780 was introduced to serve the Northern Alberta (Edmonton), while 403 code was retained for Southern Alberta (Calgary). Over the years, increasing demand for telephone number – particularly for wireless services – created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in the province. In response to this increasing demand, the area code 587 was added in 2008 and the area code 825 was introduced in 2016.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada’s major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

Source:

Telecommunications Alliance



