New Song Release by Michael Ricks in Honor of Black Union Soldier Statue to Be Unveiled October 23 in Franklin, Tennessee: 'Fighting For Their Day'

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the City of Franklin, Tennessee will unveil a full-size statue of a USCT (United States Colored Troops) Soldier on Main Street Square. Written by Michael Ricks and Jason Collins, "Fighting For Their Day (The Fuller Story)" is a song that honors the freed slaves that served in the Union Army's USCT regiments. The song, which features a clever, upbeat tempo and has helped raise funds and awareness for the statue, was created with a goal to bring America together and raise awareness, celebrate differences and acknowledge we are all part of one human family.

"It was important to have this be a song of remembrance and life celebration while acknowledging history and moving forward together," says Ricks about the song, "We have enough division today and this song is to celebrate life and call for people to work together to become a stronger united family. We still have a lot more work to do and every step together with progress helps."

"We all have history and it all needs to be acknowledged, the good and bad," says Collins, a Desert Storm War Veteran. "The point is to live and grow together. People are brought together through music, food, and dance. We all share and enjoy it all. However, currently, there is too much focus on what separates us. The USA is rich in diversity and it is our strength, not our weakness. We hope this song helps to unite our country and bring further awareness to the 'Fuller Story.'"

The video for the song can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvP9pheIC0k

