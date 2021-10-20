Media Advisory: CDIC 2021 Annual Public Meeting – Addressing the gender gap: The importance of raising public awareness of deposit insurance among women in Canada

English French

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 21, 2021, CDIC will hold its Annual Public Meeting. The bilingual meeting will feature a panel discussion on the importance of raising public awareness of deposit protection among women in Canada.



Leah Anderson, President and CEO of CDIC, will be joined by members of the CDIC Board of Directors and a panel of subject matter experts for a conversation about the gender gap and financial literacy. Panelists include:

Dr. Supriya Syal, Deputy Commissioner, Research, Policy and Education at the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

Jessica Moorhouse, millennial money expert and host of the More Money Podcast

Jamie Damak, lifestyle blogger and owner of jesuisunemaman.com

Linda Caty, CDIC Board member

Robert Sanderson, Chair of CDIC’s Board of Directors



The panel will look at Canadian-based behavioural research into potential causes for the gap and discuss CDIC’s public awareness research, highlighting the significant role women play in supporting financial stability across Canada.

You are encouraged to participate and can ask questions of the panel live, or in advance by emailing smenquiries@cdic.ca.

Meeting details:

The event will take place via live webcast on October 21, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time.

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation established in 1967 to protect the savings of Canadians, and we contribute to financial stability by safeguarding over $1 trillion in deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, we are responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions as well as loan and trust companies. We are funded by premiums paid by member institutions and do not receive public funds to operate. We have resolved 43 member failures affecting some two million Canadians. No one has lost a dollar of deposits under CDIC protection.

Media contact:

Brad Evenson

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

(613) 943-4395

media@cdic.ca