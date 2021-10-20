Samsung and Maison Kitsuné Unveil a Special Edition of the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. today announced its collaboration with multifaceted Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Maison Kitsuné on two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1cf3c2f-137e-40b3-9e44-57b1563b6155

The partnership brings Maison Kitsuné’s playfulness into the Samsung Galaxy, with the Maison Kitsuné iconic Fox logo coming to life in playful and creative ways on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. Maison Kitsuné’s signature esthetic is infused into every aspect of the special edition Galaxy wearables, from the watch straps and faces to the ear buds and their case. A refined new hue, Moonrock Beige, was also created specifically for this collaboration. The partnership channels the overarching Galaxy theme while striking the ideal balance between trendy and chic.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing our distinct style and iconic Fox logo to Samsung Galaxy wearable designs,” said Maison Kitsuné co-founder Gildas Loaëc. “We loved the idea of the Maison Kitsuné Fox traversing the galaxy and we had a lot of fun coming up with the new Moonrock Beige colour and other subtle motifs and design elements that illustrate the Fox’s journey through time and space.”

Timely Fashion and Smart: Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated by a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings for an eye-catching look. It also comes with an additional custom Stardust Gray strap with the Maison Kitsuné lettering so users can alternate looks and switch up their style. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition includes a holistic suite of robust wellness features1 and One UI Watch, the most intuitive user interface on a Samsung watch yet.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/601876e7-bbec-4fae-b66a-2ed68eea78f5

When Style and Sound Collide: Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

The Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige and is housed in a sleek Stardust Gray leather case emblazoned with a reimagined Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo. The right earbud features the Fox’s head, while the left earbud showcases its tail, meant to represent an uninterrupted journey through the Samsung Galaxy. Users can revel in rich, premium sound quality and fully immerse themselves in crisp and clear audio experiences, thanks to dynamic two-way speakers, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation2 and the comfortable fit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

To take the design collaboration beyond products and craft a broader and richer overall experience, a playlist curated by the brand’s music label Kitsuné Musique was also created especially for the partnership. On top of that, users can also install an exclusive Maison Kitsuné phone theme by tagging an NFC card that comes in the box of the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition or Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition case.

“The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are an exciting fusion of the latest Samsung Galaxy wearable technology and Maison Kitsuné’s multi-faceted Art de Vivre,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing for Samsung Mobile. “We’re melding tech with fashion and music to let consumers enjoy better living and wellness in a playful way.”

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will be available on Samsung.ca starting October 20, 2021 with a limited number of products available in Canada.

Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is available as a 40mm Bluetooth model. It is offered Moonrock Beige for $529.99 (our regular price). An additional Stardust Gray strap is included in the box.

is available as a 40mm Bluetooth model. It is offered Moonrock Beige for $529.99 (our regular price). An additional Stardust Gray strap is included in the box. Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition is available in Moonrock Beige for $349.99 (our regular price).

For more information, visit Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.3



Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/ .

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @SamsungCanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada

About Maison Kitsuné

Created in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki, Kitsuné offers a unique, inspirational Art de Vivre blending a fashion brand (Maison Kitsuné), music label (Kitsuné Musique) and cafés, roasteries, bars and restaurants (Café Kitsuné). Over the last nineteen years, the multi-faceted Paris-meets-Tokyo brand has consistently grown and increased its international influence organically, building a loyal fan base all over the world.

1 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

2 Features including Active noise cancelling and Ambient sound require a Bluetooth® connection. Advanced settings and features including Ambient sound volume are enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds PC app on Window. Galaxy Wearable app on Android requires Android 7.0 or above and 1.5GB RAM or above, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. Galaxy Buds PC app requires Window 10 or above, available through Microsoft App Store.

3 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms



CONTACT:

Simon Langlois

North Strategic

Tel: +1-438-870-0327

simon.langlois@northstrategic.com