Friday Health Plans Confirmed to Offer 2022 Health Insurance Options in North Carolina

Denver, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, has been approved by the North Carolina Department of Insurance to offer health coverage to state residents beginning in January 2022. The company’s Affordable Care Act (“ACA”)-compliant plans will be available via Healthcare.gov, at FridayHealthPlans.com and through insurance brokers.

Friday will offer coverage to residents in more than 40 North Carolina counties – the most in any of its markets – including Buncombe, Guilford, Pitt, Catawba, Henderson and Watauga counties. Individuals, families and small businesses in these areas will be able to sign up for Friday coverage during the open enrollment period starting November 1. This expansion comes on the heels of similar announcements for Georgia and Oklahoma, bringing Friday’s footprint to a total of seven states and more than 150 counties.

Friday’s health plans are known for offering $0 benefits that self-employed people value most, including: unlimited $0 primary care visits; unlimited $0 mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs; and free virtual care visits with doctors and mental health counselors. Additionally, low-cost Friday plans can now be combined with the expanded subsidies offered by the American Rescue Plan Act for even greater financial savings, making healthcare coverage possible for even more people.

“Friday Health Plans is proud to start serving North Carolina communities in 2022 with affordable and quality health plans,” said CEO of Friday Health Plans Sal Gentile. “We want to grow where we can add value, and North Carolina is a match for us on many fronts. We’ve built a broad network of physicians and facilities, alongside our telehealth partnership with Teladoc and access to thousands of free prescription drugs, to serve North Carolinians who buy their own health insurance.”

North Carolina has seen three consecutive years of HealthCare.gov enrollment growth between 2019-2021, with more than half a million North Carolinians purchasing private health plans for 2021 coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. As the pandemic continued into this year, more than 90,000 additional residents signed up for new health insurance coverage through the HealthCare.gov exchange during the 2021 Marketplace Special Enrollment Period.

Friday Health Plans was started in 2015 by Sal Gentile and David Pinkert, two health insurance technology industry veterans. Following passage of the ACA, the pair aspired to create a simpler, easier-to-use health insurance company, better designed for self-insured individuals and families choosing their own health plans. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company’s membership has grown by more than 400% in the last year.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.