The Legend of Squatch is Stronger Than Ever With New Black Rifle Coffee Company 'Tactisquatch' Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a veteran-owned and operated business and a leader in supporting adventure, ingenuity, and community through coffee, has launched a new ad campaign that will take the company's Tactisquatch mascot live across the U.S. The search for Tactisquatch began in early October, with the evasive creature making appearances at BRCC coffee shops, partner locations, military bases, and events nationwide.

For more than a year, Americans have been observing COVID-related safety measures, and there's a bigger-than-ever appetite for community and fun. By transforming the smartphone into a Tactisquatch tracking device via QR code, BRCC is bridging the divide between the physical and digital worlds with a single gamified experience.

With the new activation, BRCC is setting itself apart in its category by taking the daily ritual of drinking coffee from the ordinary to extraordinary. Sasquatch has become an iconic figure in popular culture precisely because the creature fuels the imagination of even the most skeptical outdoor enthusiast. With its characteristically caffeine-fueled, tactical spin, BRCC animates that sense of wonder with live and digital extensions of the Tactisquatch campaign.

"We celebrate the whole coffee-drinking experience, so we decided to tap into the idea that coffee can be accessible, fun, and adventurous while also leveraging the consumer trends of returning to more 'real life' activities. We wanted to bring that campfire storytelling experience to life for the BRCC community, and -- with a lot of creativity and hard work from our team -- we were able to accomplish that in a unique way," said Molly Schweickert, VP of Marketing, Black Rifle Coffee Company.

From October 8 through November 30, coffee drinkers can track their sightings through the online Squatch Sighting form, win Squatch-sized prizes with each sighting, and register to win a grand prize including two bags of America's coffee each month for a year. Find a full list of prizes here , and shop the entire Tactisquatch collection here .

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer , Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

