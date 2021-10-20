OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Receives Its First Trademark Approval

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), known as Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted and the mobile apps will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2021, following the imminent approval of Swifty Global’s gambling license.



Whilst Swifty Global has made patent applications for its technology, it has also submitted applications globally for its brand trademark. The company is pleased to announce that its first trademark for the UK has now been received.

Swifty Global has extremely disruptive technology which is “gamifying” the sports betting sector, and with this focus, it is increasing its Intellectual Property (IP) Protection globally, with numerous patents still to be applied for over the coming 12 months as the company rolls out the product roadmap and makes new product enhancements.

The company’s mobile apps will be released on the Apple IOS and Google Play Stores, following a public beta testing period. Leading up to, during and after the launch of the mobile applications, the company will carry out a global multi-million-dollar marketing campaign, at the same time as the licenses for the individual territories are released.

Swifty Global’s prediction division is striving to be the “Tinder” of sports betting. It aims to be the app that every modern-day social gambler uses daily to engage in regular high-frequency predictions on a wide range of sport and lifestyle events.

The company is also researching and developing innovative products and ideas that will follow its current product release. It has developed NFT smart contracts and is working on associated exciting NFT developments which will utilize its wallet and interact with the predictions app. Swifty Global believes that once it has established a global user base for its predictions app, this will create the ideal platform to allow large scale NFT engagement.

Swifty Global CEO James Gibbons commented: “The Swifty predictions app is on another level when compared to anything else on the planet! It’s important that we continue to protect the revolutionary technology in every way possible. We are so excited to release the predictions app and we are also looking beyond this into the future which presents huge opportunities around NFTs. As we build trust in our technology and its ease of use and gain a global user base, the power of the Swifty brand and the application ecosystem will present unlimited commercial opportunity, in a similar way to what we have seen with brands such as Google and Facebook. We are incredibly focused on delivering a game changing product and building loyalty and trust with our application users and shareholders.”

Swifty Global is preparing to launch its new predictions application website within the next week. It will also be announcing the details of the public beta testing shortly.

For regular updates, you are invited you to follow Swifty Global on Twitter, Telegram and LinkedIn.

For further information on the company’s latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Twitter : @swiftyglobal

Telegram : @swiftyglobal

LinkedIn : @swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Forward-Looking Statement

