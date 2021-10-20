CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast Hosts: Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer Brandon O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer Date: Tuesday November 2, 2021 Time: 11:30 am EDT. Contact: Investor Relations – 949-851-1473

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q.

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

Investor_relations@corvel.com