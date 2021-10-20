LINQ Unveils Cloud ERP Solution, Continues Making Schools Stronger™

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), the only K-12 education technology company bridging the gap from students to state agencies, recently announced it is officially moving its robust ERP solution to the cloud in January 2022. LINQ is Making Schools Stronger™ by modernizing central office processes to create even greater flexibility for school administrators and staff alike.



LINQ CEO Krista Endsley noted that, much like any modern business, school districts are in need of powerful solutions that make it possible for administrators to fully manage operations from anywhere.

“The demand for flexible financial and human capital management solutions for K-12 districts has become crucial as the education community continues to fight an uphill battle against operational issues that have deepened due to the pandemic,” Endsley said.

Since the company’s launch over 30 years ago, LINQ has continually aligned the evolution of its products with the needs of its partner districts. Adam Hooks, LINQ President of ERP and Digital, has seen the evolution of its ERP product firsthand; his father, Ben Hooks, developed the software after serving as CFO for New Hanover County Schools.

Hooks explained how the improved LINQ ERP vision answers the needs of the modern school district.

"The core mission of LINQ has always been to simplify the jobs of school administrators so they can then focus their attention on ensuring students have an educational environment that nourishes them and offers abundant opportunities. By moving our ERP platform to the cloud, we are enabling districts to having greater flexibility and ramping up productivity,” said Hooks.

With the release of LINQ ERP, administrators can work from anywhere, at any time from a single, cloud-based platform, empowering central office heroes with the following:

Financial solutions for districts, like general ledger, purchase orders, bidding, accounts payable, accounts receivable, revenue and expenditure, fixed assets, warehouse, and reporting.

Human resource solutions, like application management, time clock, an employee service portal, automatic leave accrual and attendance accounting, multiple payroll cycles, position control, and a salary administration system.

As part of a beta test, Michigan’s Wyoming Public Schools (WPS)—a LINQ partner district—transitioned from the legacy ERP product to its web-based version and are already seeing the benefits.

“It’s great having a web-based solution,” said Debra Sellers, the Technology Software Support Specialist for WPS. “[Switching from the legacy product] was the easiest transition ever.”

In January, LINQ ERP will become available to districts nationwide. LINQ will also continue to proudly serve its home state with a cloud-based ERP solution purpose-built specifically to the needs of North Carolina districts.

About LINQ

For over 25 years, our mission has been to empower the everyday heroes who make K-12 districts and schools stronger. Combining best-in-class technology with industry-leading expertise, we help school administrators rise to the challenges of today, while building the foundation for a better tomorrow. Improving efficiency, optimizing performance, and managing compliance through our suite of administrative, financial, and nutritional solutions to help you make a bigger impact for your staff, students and communities. To find out more about LINQ’s integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

