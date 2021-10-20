Big Screen Entertainment Launches New Graphics Novel Division

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is turning a new page by launching a graphics novel division – and the recent history of film shows the wisdom in that strategy.



Just some of the graphic novels to have been turned into successful movies are 300, Sin City, Snowpiercer, Watchmen, Wanted and V for Vendetta.

By getting into the fast-growing space, Los Angeles-based production and distribution company BSEG continues its push towards creating more and more valuable IP.

“Some of the richest potential on the literary landscape can be found in graphic novels and with a growing number of them being adapted into films this was the natural next move in our expansion,” said Big Screen Head of Development Sandro Monetti, who will run the new division with fellow BSEG board member Michael Gardiner.

As well as looking to acquire stirring stories the company can take from the page to the screen, BSEG also plans to become a publisher itself by adapting film scripts into graphic novels.

Big Screen is also drawing on the technical skills of its content, development and streaming teams to find new ways to make graphic novels come alive for a digital audience.

The company recently announced a string of new content being developed for film and TV as well as its own streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment, and the graphics novel division will work across all those areas too.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005.

