AeroGarden expands STEM opportunities for students with National Farm to School Network through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of connecting more students to the wonders and science of hydroponic gardening, AeroGarden is helping to expand the GroMoreGood Hydroponic Garden Project now in year three. The project will bring together kindergarten through second-grade educators in 25 schools across Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon and Washington to integrate hydroponic gardens into their classrooms and other learning settings.



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation’s partnership with National Farm to School Network and the extension of the GroMoreGood Hydroponic Garden Project are part of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s enterprise-wide GroMoreGood initiative to connect 10 million children to the benefits of gardens and green spaces by 2023.

"Gardening activities and the experience of growing food offer students countless benefits, from supporting increased knowledge in STEM concepts to expanding willingness to try new fruits and vegetables," said Lacy Stephens, Senior Program Manager with the National Farm to School Network. “We are excited to see these hydroponic kits and the new curriculum in action this school year, and we look forward to sharing out the schools’ successes for the wider farm to school community to learn from.”

Each participating school will receive an AeroGarden hydroponic garden kit, supplies to grow fresh vegetables, the STEM-aligned Discovering Through Hydroponics: K-2 Classroom Guide developed by KidsGardening, networking and peer learning opportunities with other participating groups and programmatic support from National Farm to School Network and the GroMoreGood team.

“We’re thrilled to bring gardening, learning experiences and fresh vegetables to even more classrooms with the continuation of our partnership with National Farm to School Network,” says Tina Edwards, Brand Manager, AeroGarden. “Our hydroponic kits allow hands-on educational growing experiences to occur indoors and year round, regardless of the time of year and harvest season.”

Schools participating in the GroMoreGood Hydroponic Garden Project include:

Osborn School District, Phoenix, AZ

Manuel "Lito" Pena Jr. School, Phoenix, AZ

Bret R. Tarver School, Phoenix, AZ

Peridot - Our Savior's Lutheran School, Peridot, AZ

Catalina Ventura School, Phoenix, AZ

Frank Borman School, Phoenix, AZ

Yavapai Accommodation School, Prescott, AZ

St. David Unified School District, Saint David, AZ

Joseph Zito Elementary, Phoenix, AZ

Bancroft Elementary School, Pleasant Hill, CA

Poinciana Elementary School, Naples, FL

Wimauma Community Academy, Wimauma, FL

Thunderbolt Elementary School, Fleming Island, FL

James Stephens International Academy, Fort Myers, FL

North Andrews Gardens Elementary, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Immokalee Community School, Immokalee, FL

Fairfield Elementary School, Eugene, OR

Melrose Elementary School, Roseburg, OR

Pendleton Early Learning Center, Pendleton, OR

Prairie City School, Prairie City, OR

Dilley Elementary School, Forest Grove, OR

Westside Village Magnet School, Bend, OR

Klamath County School District Talented and Gifted Program, Klamath Falls, OR

Nestucca Valley Elementary School, Neskowin, OR

Modest Family Solutions - Ummah Sustained, Everett, WA



About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Aerogrow® brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About National Farm to School Network

National Farm to School Network is the leading voice for the U.S. farm to school and farm to early care and education movement, working as an information, advocacy and networking hub for communities to bring local food sourcing, gardens, and food and agriculture education into schools and early care and education settings. Learn more at: www.farmtoschool.org.

