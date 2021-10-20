Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q100 Qualified Ambient Light Sensor in Compact 2.67 mm x 2.45 mm x 0.6 mm Package

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q100 qualified ambient light sensor for automotive and consumer applications where very high sensitivity is needed for sensing light through dark cover materials. The Vishay Semiconductors VEML6031X00 features a highly sensitive photodiode, low noise amplifier, 16-bit ADC, and infrared (IR) channel in a miniature, opaque 2.67 mm by 2.45 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.6 mm profile.



The Automotive Grade device released today enables ambient light spectral sensitivity close to that of the human eye. The sensor offers detection with highly linear behavior from 0 lx to 228 klux — eliminating the need for a correction formula — while its resolution down to 0.0034 lx/ct allows for operation in applications with low transmittance (dark) lens designs. The VEML6031X00’s IR channel enables light source detection and sensitivity adjustments to compensate for lux errors.

Offering a high operating temperature range to +110 °C and a robust package with an improved signal to noise ratio, the device will be used for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, interior lighting control systems, and heads-up displays. The sensor supports the easy to use I²C bus communication interface for these applications and offers an interrupt function.

The flexible device supports multiple slave addresses for applications requiring more than one sensor, while a selectable integration time down to 3.125 ms allows for fast response times. The sensor provides excellent temperature compensation to maintain stability despite changes in ambient temperature and features low shut down current consumption of 0.5 μA typical.

The VEML6031X00 features a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V and I²C bus voltage range of 1.7 V to 3.6 V. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 2a and a floor life of four weeks in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples and production quantities of the new ambient light sensor are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

