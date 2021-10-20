Woodcliff Lake Will Welcome Party City Holdings Inc. in 2022

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Borough of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, today announced that Party City Holdings Inc., the global celebrations leader, will move its new U.S. headquarters to the borough in the second half of 2022.



Party City Holdings Inc. has been approved for the first award under the Emerge Program, New Jersey’s new job creation incentive program – part of the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 (ERA). Party City’s award was approved on September 21 by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board.

“Our residents take great pride in building a strong sense of community and Party City is going to be a wonderful addition to our town,” said Mayor Carlos Rendo. “Party City is a company that cares about their employees and the communities they serve, and that’s just the type of corporate neighbor Woodcliff Lake wants to attract. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

"We're excited to bring Party City Holdings Inc. to Woodcliff Lake,” said Brad Weston, President & Chief Executive Officer at Party City Holdings Inc. "It’s essential that we provide our team with the right working environment, and that extends beyond the office walls. We anticipate the convenient location, inspiring environment, and our hybrid approach will support a modern way of working and enable us to continue to attract and retain exceptional talent. We look forward to formally celebrating our new home in New Jersey in the future.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Party City and their employees to Bergen County,” said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco. “Party City joins an ever growing and distinguished list of companies that understands the exceptional value Bergen County offers from our quality of life to our highly educated and skilled workforce. My economic development team will continue to work with our municipal and state partners to help Party City fill quality jobs and get the services they need to be successful here. Thank you for choosing to become part of our Bergen County family.”

“Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer New Jersey economy is rooted in creating family-sustaining jobs,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO, NJEDA. “The NJEDA is proud to support Party City bringing hundreds of jobs to Woodcliff Lake. This project is a strong example of sustainable, equitable economic growth the Emerge Program will drive throughout New Jersey.”

Party City Holdings Inc. joins BMW North America, PDI, McLaren Engineering, and other leading companies with headquarters in Woodcliff Lake. Party City’s new headquarters are within walking distance to the Woodcliff Lake Hilton, Tice’s Corner, public transportation, and a new Whole Foods set to open in early 2022.

About Woodcliff Lake

With a rich history dating back to 1894, and a current population of just over 6,000, Woodcliff Lake is a quintessential New Jersey suburb with a friendly, close-knit community and quiet, small-town feel. The borough takes pride in being mindful about the environment while providing residents with a great quality of life.

Woodcliff Lake has emerged as an incredible shopping destination too. Less than a minute from the Garden State Parkway is Tice’s Corner, a beautiful shopping experience with leading retailers and eateries including Apple, Athleta, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Panera, Bareburger and many more. For Woodcliff Lake’s active and healthful community, The Old Mill Complex features a large swimming area, tennis courts and full-size athletic fields for a variety of sports. Throughout the year, community celebrations are held in a festive atmosphere for families and friends to socialize, exercise and unwind.

Just 30 miles away, New York City is within easy reach for everything from daytime shopping trips to the very best arts, entertainment, dining and nightlife. It’s also an easy drive to the Jersey Shore and its 120 miles of beaches and oceanfront – or the Harriman State Park and over 70 square miles of the great outdoors.

