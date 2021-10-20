BUC-EE'S TO HOST GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW TRAVEL CENTER IN AUBURN, AL, ON OCT. 27

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Auburn, Alabama, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Community leaders including Mayor Ron Anders will join members of Buc-ee's leadership team to celebrate the start of construction on the store, which will be the third Buc-ee's location in Alabama.

Located at 2500 Buc-ee's Boulevard, Buc-ee's Auburn will occupy more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also offer the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Auburn groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn; City Councilperson Tommy Dawson of Auburn; Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch; City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap; Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English; and Lee County Commissioner Sarah Brown.

The new outpost in Auburn continues Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first two Tennessee locations earlier this year, as well as its first travel center in Kentucky. Buc-ee's first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022, when it will join two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Additionally, Buc-ee's continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.

"Alabama has been a great partner for us, and there's no better place to have our store on I-85 than Auburn, home of the Tigers," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Auburn is an ideal place to stop for folks headed back and forth from Georgia to the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast, and we are looking forward to introducing even more travelers to the fun, convenience and safety of Buc-ee's."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee's Auburn will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, then broke ground on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

