Fujifilm Launches First FDA Cleared Dual-Channel Endoscope for Upper and Lower Gastrointestinal Applications

Lexington, Mass., USA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, today announced the launch of its El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope. Fujifilm's EI-740D/S is the first dual-channel endoscope cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in both upper and lower gastrointestinal applications.

The EI-740D/S provides exceptional imaging quality and features dual channel diameters of 3.7mm and 3.2mm, enabling use of a range of endotherapy devices. The control handle is modeled after Fujifilm's 700 series endoscopes which are designed to help enhance comfort without sacrificing control and to help reduce physician fatigue.

The distal end portion of the EI-740D/S dual channel endoscope is engineered to support easy insertion and device visualization, while its 210° upward angulation and short bending portion deliver precise maneuverability, enabling observation and treatment of areas typically difficult to approach.

And like all Fujifilm 700 Series endoscopes, the EI-740D/S is equipped with Linked Color Imaging (LCI®) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) light mode options for enhanced detection and characterization of lesions and adenomas.

“The availability of the EI-740D/S significantly expands the capabilities of gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons across a wide range of therapeutic procedures,” said Taisuke Fujita, Vice President, Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This latest innovation draws on Fujifilm’s legacy of medical imaging and optical technology expertise. We are proud that FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is continuing to deliver exciting, new advances to the field of minimally invasive diagnosis and surgery.”

The Fujifilm EI-740D/S is fully integrated with Fujifilm's ELUXEO Endoscopy System and ELUXEO Surgical System. The ELUXEO Surgical System features a 4K UHD and Full HD imaging platform empowering enhanced procedural workflow, enabling surgical suite space optimization, and supporting new American Board of Surgeons (ABS) requirements for endoscopy.

Additional El-740D/S features:

Dual channels allow for a broad range of devices that enable a full array of capabilities needed to perform ESD, from marking to coagulation, to be used with the endoscope, including Fujifilm's ClutchCutter ® and FlushKnife.

and FlushKnife. The 3.2 mm instrument channel has an increased suction performance compared to the previous 2.8 mm instrument channel of the EG-530D dual channel gastroscope both with and without a device inserted into the channel.

The newly designed water jet function which aids visualization for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The target mucosa as well as the endotherapeutic device from the 3.2 mm instrument channel can be flushed during the procedure.

The EI-740D/S was developed in close collaboration with Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. to ensure compatibility with the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System. OverStitch enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures from a flexible endoscope. This new technology enables a secure approximation of tissue endoscopically and a wide range of less invasive solutions for physicians who treat defects in both the upper and lower GI tract of their patients. Additionally, physicians are leveraging endoscopic suturing to perform a variety of advanced bariatric procedures.

Fujifilm is showcasing the new El-740D/S at the annual ACG conference booth #1323, along with its entire endoscopic and surgical system, all featuring the latest in reliable new image enhancement technology.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com