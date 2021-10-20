Trading update 30 September 2021

Vilvoorde, BELGIUM

BACK TO GOOD FOOTFALL IN THE SHOPPING CENTRES, GOOD PERFORMANCE OF THE PORTFOLIO TENANTS AND CONFIRMATION OF THE INDICATION OF THE RESULT PER SHARE.

Increasing net result from core activities per share by € 1.4 mln to € 38.6 mln as of 30 September 2021;
Slight increase in the fair value of the investment properties portfolio compared to 30 June 2021 (+€ 2.9 mln or +0.3%);
Stable EPRA occupancy rate in shopping centres (96.0%) compared to 30 June 2021 (96.2%);
High percentage of receivables collection (96.7%) for the third quarter of 2021;
Confirmation of the indication of the net result from core activities per share to € 4.30.



